US Open 2022 final, Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

After 12 days of riveting action, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 5 Ons Jabeur will square off on Saturday for the prized US Open women's singles trophy in New York.

Considering the consistency of the two players this season, there couldn't have been a better final in the last Major of the year. The Pole is the match wins leader this season with 56 victories under her belt, while Jabeur trails her in the second spot with 44 wins.

Swiatek began the season in stupendous fashion, claiming six titles in a row, the biggest of which was her second Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros. Although her 37-match winning streak was snapped by Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon, the 21-year-old seems to have got back into the groove at the US Open.

Not all of her matches in New York have been smooth sailing, but she has managed to find the extra gear whenever needed. It was evident against sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, where the top seed bounced back from a break down twice in the decider to record a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 comeback victory.

The 28-year-old Jabeur, on the other hand, is pretty much a late bloomer who has finally cemented her spot in the elite tier of women's tennis. A history-maker for her country, the Tunisian's shining glory came earlier this season on the lustrous lawns of Wimbledon, where she made the final.

Although the Madrid Open champion went down to Elena Rybakina in a heartbreaking three-set summit clash at SW19, she has got another chance to redeem herself. With her 6-1, 6-3 blitzkrieg over the in-form Caroline Garcia, she has now become the first player since Serena Williams in 2019 to advance to the Wimbledon and US Open finals in the same season.

Both Swiatek and Jabeur have never had any players from their respective countries making the US Open women's singles final prior to this. With history on the line, their highly anticipated face-off certainly has all the makings of a blockbuster clash.

wta @WTA



Ons vs Iga for the title



#USOpen Can. Not. Wait.Ons vs Iga for the title Can. Not. Wait. 😻Ons vs Iga for the title 🏆#USOpen https://t.co/kKr2Rt07o4

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

The women's final clash between Swiatek and Jabeur will be held on Saturday, September 10, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: September 10, 2022 (US, Canada, UK, Europe); September 11, 2022 (India & Australia).

Time: 4 pm ET/ 8 pm GMT/ 10 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur streaming details

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh