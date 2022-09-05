US Open 2022: Following Daniil Medvedev's loss, Roger Federer remains last male player to successfully defend Flushing Meadows title

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev came up short in a blockbuster fourth round clash against Nick Kyrgios at the US Open on Sunday night. That means Roger Federer remains the last male player to successfully defend his title in New York.

In a high quality match on Arthur Ashe, Medvedev rued squandering three set points in the first set tiebreak as Kyrgios drew first blood. The top seed responded emphatically, though, dropping only three games to level proceedings.

However, it was the 23rd seed who would have the last laugh. After losing a bizarre point on the Medvedev serve early in the third, Kyrgios recovered from 40-0 down in the Russian's next service game to break. With the all important two-sets-to-one lead, the Wimbledon finalist broke Medvedev twice more to reach his first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal.

Defeat for Medvedev means he will be usurped at No .1 in the rankings next week. It also means no male player has successfully defended their Flushing Meadows title since 2008 - when Federer completed an unprecedented five-peat.

Eurosport @eurosport No one has defended the US Open Men’s Singles title since Roger Federer won his fifth in a row in 2008 No one has defended the US Open Men’s Singles title since Roger Federer won his fifth in a row in 2008 🏆 https://t.co/auoDy16oKD

Meanwhile, Kyrgios will next take on Karen Khachanov on Tuesday for a place in the last four as he sets his sights on a maiden Major title.

"If he plays like this till end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it" - Daniil Medvedev on Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is into the last eight in New York for the first time.

Nick Kyrgios produced one of the finest performances of his career to down Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night.

The Australian served 21 aces, fired 53 winners and won over 60% of his net points as he kept the defending champion guessing. Kyrgios was especially impressive in the third and fourth sets - breaking Medvedev thrice to break more new ground in New York.

Playing the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time, Kyrgios was already in unchartered territory when he took on Medvedev. Now the Australian is only three wins away from emulating his compatriot Lleyton Hewitt (2001) by winning the US Open.

After the match, Daniil Medvedev had no qualms admitting that Kyrgios is displaying the level that could take him to a first Major title this fortnight.

He said that the Australian's impressive arsenal - big serve and strong baseline game - makes him a formidable opponent to play against. Medvedev said:

"He's tough to play. He has an amazing serve. But from baseline, it's not like when the point starts, you know that you have the advantage. He plays good. He has every shot. It was a really high-level match, I mean, from him. If he plays like this till end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it."

Daniil Medvedev is now set to drop out of the top two next week, while Kyrgios could break into the top ten for the first time if he wins the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav