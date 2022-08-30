US Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini becomes Italian male player with most match wins at Flushing Meadows

Matteo Berrettini opened his US Open campaign with a facile win over Nicolas Jarry, dropping only eight games against the Chilean. That made him the Italian male player with the most main draw wins at Flushing Meadows.

Berrettini, 26, hasn't played much this year but notched up his 21st win of the season in 30 matches. The Italian, who has won two titles this year, started strongly against Jarry, conceding just two games in the opening set.

The 13th seed continued in a similar vein for the remainder of the match, dropping three games in each set to cruise into the second round. With the win, Berrettini broke a tie with compatriot Andreas Seppi (12) for most match wins by an Italian male player at the last Grand Slam of the year.

Berrettini will play Frenchman Hugo Grenier, who defeated Argentine Tomas Etcheverry in the first round.

How has Matteo Berrettini fared at US Open?

Matteo Berrettini has a decent record at Flushing Meadows. Since losing to Denis Kudla on his tournament debut in 2018, the Italian has made the second week in all his three other visits.

In 2019, Berrettini made a surprise run to the last four - his first at a Major - where he lost to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in straight sets. The following year, the Italian made the round of 16, losing to Andrey Rublev. Last year, Berrettini reached the quarterfinals, coming up short against eventual finalist Novak Djokovic in four sets.

With his first-round win on Monday, the Italian has now improved to 13-4 at Flushing Meadows. However, sterner tests lie ahead for the World No. 14, as 2012 winner Andy Murray could lie in wait in the third round.

If Berrettini reaches the second week, he could run into fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Last year's semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime could be a possible opponent in the last eight for the Italian, who could face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semis.

He will hope to emulate his compatriot Flavia Pennetta (2015) as the only Italian singles winner at the US Open in the Open Era. However, Berrettini will have his task cut out against four-time winner Rafael Nadal - a possible final opponent for the Italian.

It remains to be seen how the former Wimbledon finalist fares at the last Grand Slam of the year as he eyes his first Major title.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan