US Open 2022: Men’s and women’s singles wildcards ft. Venus Williams, Dominic Thiem & others

Tennis action is heating up in the US Open swing with only a couple of weeks left before the start of the year's final Grand Slam. Several top names in the game, headlined by Serena Williams — who will be playing in her last professional tournament — have already confirmed their participation at Flushing Meadows.

The recently-announced list of wildcards has added more star power to the tournament, with the likes of former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem featuring in this edition of the US Open.

Seven-time Major winner Venus Williams is still looking for a first match win since her comeback at the Citi Open. Having suffered an injury towards the back end of last year, Williams was sidelined for a 12-month period. The American has been understandably rusty, but has begun showing signs of improvement — having pushed Karolina Pliskova in their first-round meeting in Cincinnati.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol 2022 US Open wildcards:



Women:

Venus Williams

CoCo Vandeweghe

Elizabeth Mandlik

Peyton Stearns

Eleana Yu

Harmony Tan (FRA)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)



Men:

Dominic Thiem

Sam Querrey

Emilio Nava

JJ Wolf

Ben Shelton

Learne Tien

Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 2022 US Open wildcards:Women:Venus WilliamsCoCo VandewegheElizabeth MandlikPeyton StearnsEleana YuHarmony Tan (FRA)Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)Men:Dominic ThiemSam QuerreyEmilio Nava JJ Wolf Ben SheltonLearne TienUgo Humbert (FRA)Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Williams' countrywomen Coco Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Eleana Yu have also been awarded main draw wildcards. Vandeweghe has two Grand Slam semifinals to her name, one of which came at the US Open — back in 2017.

Frenchwoman Harmony Tan won over several fans during her sensational run to the Wimbledon fourth round this year and won the first round against Serena Williams. Tan, along with Australian Jaimee Fourlis, rounded out the women's singles wildcards.

Much like the most high-profile name on the women's wildcard list, Thiem is also on the comeback trail. The Austrian, who won the New York Major in 2020, has struggled with injuries ever since and is currently ranked outside the top-150.

A mix of American veterans such as Sam Querrey and talented youngsters — Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learne Tien join Thiem as wildcards. France's Ugo Humbert and Australia's Rinky Hijikata complete the list for the men's side.

Wildcards Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem look to rediscover magic at US Open

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3

Former champions Venus WIlliams and Dominic Thiem will look to rediscover their form at the US Open, a venue where they have tasted plenty of success in the past.

The duo, however, will have very little time to find their best tennis to challenge a stacked field. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, defending champion Emma Raducanu and seven-time former winner Serena Williams are some of the top draws in the women's singles.

Slam champions like Sloane Stephens, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko, among others, are also looming threats in the draw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan