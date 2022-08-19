US Open 2022 prize money breakdown: Total purse exceeds $60M for the first time in history, increase of nearly 5% compared to 2021 edition

On Thursday, US Open officials announced the prize money for the 2022 edition of the tournament, which will take place from August 29 to September 11.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the total purse exceeds $60 million, surpassing the previous year's record of $57.5 million. Overall, it represents a nearly 5% increase in the prize money awarded to players in the 2021 edition of the hardcourt Major.

In addition, the tournament champions will receive more money than they did a year ago. 2021 US Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu each received $2.5 million, but the winners in 2022 will each receive $2.6 million. The runners-up are ensured $1.3 million, while the runners-up in 2021 took home $1.25 million.

There is also a modest increase in prize money in the semifinals and quarterfinals, with semifinal competitors receiving $705,000 and quarterfinal competitiors receiving $445,000. It is higher than last year's edition, when semifinal competitors received $675,000 each and quarterfinal competitors received $425,000 each.

Each singles player in the first, second, and third rounds in 2021 received $75,000, $115,000, and $180,000, correspondingly. However, in 2022, they will gain $80,000, $121,000, and $188,000.

In comparison to 2016, when it distributed $1.94 million, this year's US Open Qualifying Tournament will award more than $6.25 million, with $44,000 being awarded in the qualifying Tournament's final round.

US Open 2022 doubles prize money has also increased marginally

The prize money for the doubles division will not alter much between the champions of the 2021 edition of the tournament and those of the 2022 edition of the hard court Major.

The total prize money for the doubles category winners is $688,000, compared to $660,000 for the doubles category winners in 2021.

Same goes for the runners-up, semifinalists and quarterfinalists of 2022 as they are ensured to receive $344,000, $172,000, and $97,500, respectively while the runners-up, semifinalists and quarterfinalists of 2021 took home $330,000, $164,000, and $93,000.

Each doubles team in the first, second, and third rounds in 2021 received $20,000, $34,000, and $54,000, correspondingly. But, in 2022, they will earn $21,300, $35,800, and $56,400.

The defending champions at the US in 2022 are as follows: Daniil Medvedev (men's singles), Emma Raducanu (women's singles), Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury (men's doubles), Samantha Stosur-Zhang Shuai (women's doubles), and Desirae Krawczyk-Joe Salisbury (mixed doubles).

