"Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion, and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage" - Robert Lewandowski congratulates Iga Swiatek on her US Open triumph

Poland and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has congratulated his compatriot Iga Swiatek for her US Open win on Saturday.

Swiatek, 21, beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win her third Major title - second this year and first at Flushing Meadows. The Pole conceded just two games in the opener and looked on course for a lopsided win when she arrived within a point of a double break in the second.

However, Jabeur twice recouped a break deficit and saw three break points of her own and a mini-break in the ensuing tie-break come and go as Swiatek reigned supreme. The victory made the 21-year-old the first top seed to win at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014 and the first woman since Angelique Kerber (2016) to win at least two Majors in a year.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has made a blistering start to life at Barcelona - scoring nine goals in six games across competitions - including a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. He took time out to congratulate his compatriot on her US Open win, tweeting:

"Congratulations Iga! You're a great champion, and you've proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you!"

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official @usopen @iga_swiatek Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you🏆 🎾 🇵🇱 @usopen @iga_swiatek

The win was Swiatek's seventh title of the year, and the Pole is all but guaranteed to end the year as World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek milestones following her US Open win

Iga Swiatek was the last woman standing in New York.

Iga Swiatek achieved a few milestones following her triumph in the Big Apple on Saturday.

She is the first Polish player to win the US Open and the first WTA player in two decades to win their first 10 WTA titles without dropping a set. Her seven titles this year comprise four WTA 1000 triumphs and one at Roland Garros.

Swiatek joined elite company with her Flushing Meadows triumph - becoming the second player after Lindsay Davenport (2008) to win their first six sets in Major finals. The Pole is one of only seven players in the Open Era to win their first three Major title matches.

The 21-year-old's seven titles this year are the most by a WTA player since the recently retired Serena Williams in 2014. Swiatek and Williams are now among nine players in the Open Era to become three-time Major winners before turning 22.

Swiatek is the 10th player in the Open Era to win the Roland Garros-US Open double.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala