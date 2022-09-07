US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 10

The quarterfinal action will continue on Day 10 of the 2022 US Open, with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlining the schedule.

With a three-set win over Jule Niemeier, the 21-year-old created history on Monday by becoming the first Polish woman to make the last eight at the US Open. The reigning French Open champion will now attempt to go a step further in New York when she takes on eighth seed and home favorite Jessica Pegula on Wednesday.

The other women's singles quarterfinal will see 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova and last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka cross swords in a blockbuster contest. With the two being deadlocked at 2-2 in their head-to-head, this match promises some breathtaking action.

On the men's side, Next Gen stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will square off under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two played out an enthralling match in the Umag final in July, where the Italian edged Alcaraz in three sets. It remains to be seen if the Spanish teenager can avenge that loss.

In the other quarterfinal match, ninth seed Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal-slayer Frances Tiafoe will lock horns. This is Rublev's third trip to the last eight in New York, while for the American it is his first. Both are seeking their maiden Grand Slam semifinal berths.

On that note, here's a look at the singles schedule for September 7 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

Women's singles quarterfinals

(6) Aryna Sabalenka vs (22) Karolina Pliskova

Men's singles quarterfinals

Followed by: (9) Andrey Rublev vs (22) Frances Tiafoe

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Women's singles quarterfinals

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Jessica Pegula

Men's singles quarterfinals

Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (11) Jannik Sinner

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe USA and Canada 12 pm ET, September 7 India 9.30 pm IST, September 7

