US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 5

Six-time winner Serena Williams will command the lion's share of attention on an action-packed Day 5 of the US Open 2022 as the third round gets underway.

The 23-time Major champion, who takes on World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic, will be keen to return to the second week of her home Slam before her impending retirement.

While Serena will take to the court in the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will lock horns in a blockbuster all-American match in the day session.

Former champions Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev are among the other stars on the Arthur Ashe Stadium schedule for Friday.

At Louis Armstrong Stadium, the biggest match to watch will be the clash between former champion Bianca Andreescu and recently crowned Cincinnati winner Caroline Garcia.

Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur will also look to clinch fourth-round berths at the US Open 2022 on Day 5.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for September 2 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(13) Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs (20) Madison Keys

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Followed by: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Ons Jabeur vs (31) Shelby Rogers

Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs (29) Tommy Paul

Followed by: (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(17) Caroline Garcia vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs JJ Wolf

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Doubles TBA

Not before 12.30 pm local time: (18) Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi

Followed by: (27) Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

Not before 5 pm local time: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (18) Alex de Minaur

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs Pedro Cachin

Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs Aleksandra Krunic

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand & other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, September 2 11 am ET, September 2 11 am ET, September 2 India 9.30 pm IST, September 2 8.30 pm IST, September 2 8.30 pm IST, September 2

