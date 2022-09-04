US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

All eyes will be on the blockbuster clash between defending champion Daniil Medvedev and 23rd seed Nick Kyrgios on Day 7 of the US Open 2022 as the fourth-round action gets underway in New York.

They have split their two meetings so far this year. While the World No. 1 came through in four sets at the Australian Open, Kyrgios turned the tables on Medvedev in three sets in their most recent meeting at the Montreal Masters last month.

Kyrgios will be entering their upcoming face-off with a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head and will look to end Medvedev's reign as the world's top-ranked player.

The mouthwatering encounter is expected to find a place on Arthur Ashe Stadium's evening session.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



The defending champ has set an appointment with Nick in US Open round of 16 after they both easily beat Wu and Wolf.



Can't wait for the clash! Medvedev to meet KyrgiosThe defending champ has set an appointment with Nick in US Open round of 16 after they both easily beat Wu and Wolf.Can't wait for the clash! Medvedev to meet Kyrgios 💥The defending champ has set an appointment with Nick in US Open round of 16 after they both easily beat Wu and Wolf.Can't wait for the clash! https://t.co/yrJI0RSSGZ

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur and 18th seed Veronika Kudermetova will take to the court after their match. Roland Garros runners-up Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff are the players to watch in the day session.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia will aim to extend her winning streak against 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Montreal Masters winner Pablo Carreno Busta, 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and Serena Williams-slayer Ajla Tomljanovic will also be in action on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for September 4 at Flushing Meadows (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(5) Casper Ruud vs Corentin Moutet

Followed by: (12) Coco Gauff vs Shuai Zhang

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(1) Daniil Medvedev vs (23) Nick Kyrgios

Followed by: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (18) Veronika Kudermetova

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(13) Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (17) Caroline Garcia vs (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj

Followed by: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (27) Karen Khachanov

Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs Ajla Tomljanovic

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong USA and Canada 12 pm ET, September 4 11 am ET, September 4 India 9.30 pm IST, September 4 8.30 pm IST, September 4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan