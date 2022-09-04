US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 8

The remaining quarterfinal berths are up for grabs on Day 8 of the 2022 US Open. After competing under the lights for his first three matches, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will now compete during the day session. The Spaniard is up against Frances Tiafoe, who has been in great form in New York so far.

Prior to Nadal, two-time Major champion Petra Kvitova will kick things off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Jessica Pegula.

The night session features teen star Carlos Alcaraz going up against 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic. The duo faced off in Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago prior to competing at Flushing Meadows, with the teenager winning in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka will be aiming to reach her second consecutive quarterfinal here, but will have to get past 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is gunning for her first quarterfinal in New York, but Jule Niemeier stands in her way.

Former US Open finalists Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova are also set to square off, rekindling their rivalry after three years.

With plenty of exciting matches set to unfold on Monday, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the tournament (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(8) Jessica Pegula vs (21) Petra Kvitova

Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (22) Frances Tiafoe

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(6) Aryna Sabalenka vs (19) Danielle Collins

Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (15) Marin Cilic

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(7) Cameron Norrie vs (9) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: (22) Karolina Pliskova vs (26) Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand & other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, September 5 11 am ET, September 5 11 am ET, September 5 India 9.30 pm IST, September 5 8.30 pm IST, September 5 8.30 pm IST, September 5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee