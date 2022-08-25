US Open 2022: Where to watch - USA TV schedule, live streaming details, American players to keep an eye on and more

The 2022 US Open is around the corner and many of the world's best players will compete in New York for the prestigious tournament.

Like every year, several players from the United States will participate in their home Grand Slam. However, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she is set to make her final appearance at the US Open before retiring from tennis.

Expectations won't be high for the American, but given her experience and mentality, along with the fact that she does not have much to lose, we might see her produce some good performances at Flushing Meadows. Not to forget, she will also have the crowd on her side in all her matches.

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked player from the United States and will have high hopes entering the tournament. 12th seed Coco Gauff is another who is expected to do well in the tournament.

The 18-year-old has already reached a Grand Slam final, at the French Open this year, and has played with a maturity belying her age. She is capable of putting on a good show and could go deep into the tournament if she is at her best.

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys are also two players to look out for. On their day, they can make things difficult for even the most formidable opponents.

In the men's singles category, a lot of hope will be pinned on Taylor Fritz and he is capable of reaching the latter stages. The 11th seed won the Indian Wells Masters and almost reached the semifinals of Wimbledon. He will have the crowd on his side and will look to have another good run at a Major.

The likes of Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul cannot be written off either. Maxime Cressy has produced some promising performances with his serve-and-volley game, and he will be one to keep an eye on.

Let's now take a look at how to watch players from the United States in action at the US Open:

US Open 2022 channel and live streaming list

American viewers can watch the tournament live on ESPN, which has the broadcasting rights. The marquee matches can be watched on ESPN and ESPN2, while all the other matches can be viewed on ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Tennis fans in Canada can watch the Grand Slam live on TSN and RDS.

