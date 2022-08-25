US Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The crème de la crème of the tennis world has descended on New York as the final tennis Major of the season, the US Open, gets underway on August 29.

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who has thrice held aloft the trophy at Flushing Meadows, will be a major absentee this time around. Having been unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Serb is barred from entering the United States of America.

The 21-time Major winner announced his withdrawal on Thursday, just hours before the draw was to be released.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

His pull-out has opened up the chance for Rafael Nadal to add to his men's record tally of 22 Slams. However, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion's fitness and form remain questionable. He lost his first match since his abdominal injury to eventual champion Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Giving Nadal competition will be the defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, along with Cincinnati runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. Carlos Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Pablo Carreno Busta, Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz will be among the stars to watch at Flushing Meadows.

Serena Williams in action at the Western & Southern Open

On the women's side, all eyes will be on six-time champion Serena Williams, who will be making her final appearance at her home Slam before bringing down the curtain on her storied career.

US Open Tennis @usopen

The queen and her court.



Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek hasn't had a memorable run post her Roland Garros victory and will be gunning to get back to winning ways.

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Garcia, Jessica Pegula, Simona Halep, and Daria Kasatkina are some of the names who have had a solid campaign in the US Open Series and will be aiming to do well.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu reached the quarterfinals in Washington and the Round of 16 in Cincinnati after struggling for the majority of the season and will be hoping to build on those performances.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2022 US Open:

Where to watch 2022 US Open in USA and Canada

Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's singles champion

American viewers can watch the tournament live on ESPN, which has the broadcasting rights. The marquee matches can be watched on ESPN and ESPN2, while all the other matches can be viewed on ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Tennis fans in Canada can watch the last Slam of the season live on TSN and RDS.

US Open channel & live streaming list for other countries

Emma Raducanu is the defending women's singles champion

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Fox Sports & SBS - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

Iqiyi & CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

