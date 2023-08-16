US Open 2023: List of men's and women's singles wildcards ft. Venus Williams & Caroline Wozniacki

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will continue their remarkable comebacks to the tour at the 2023 US Open, having been awarded the wildcards for this year's edition set to be played between August 28 – September 10.

Both women have earned their spots on the list, with Williams being a former two-time champion and Wozniacki being runner-up twice — losing out to Kim Clijsters in 2009 and Serena Williams in 2014.

Former American No. 1 John Isner leads the list of wildcards on the men's side. The North Carolina-born player is a two-time quarterfinalist at his home Slam. Time away from the tour due to injuries has, however, resulted in his ranking taking a hit and he was unable to make the direct cut.

He leads a hosts of other American rising stars in the list for the men's draw, one that features the likes of Alex Michelsen, Michael Mmoh, Steve Johnson, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien.

Frenchman Benajmin Bozni and Australia's Rinky Hijikata round out the list of wildcards for this year's edition of the US Open.

Joining Williams and Wozniacki in the list of wildcards for the women's side will be fellow comback star Elina Svitlova, who returned to tennis earlier this year after giving birth to her daughter Skai in 2022.

The American quarter of Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Clervie Ngounoue and Kayla Day have also been awarded the special entry into their home Slam. Australia's Storm Hunter and France's Fionna Ferro complete the list.

US Open Men's Singles wildcards:

Alex Michelsen

Michael Mmoh

Steve Johnson

Ethan Quinn

Learner Tien

Benjamin Bonzi

Rinky Hijikata

US Open Women's Singles wildcards:

Kayla Day

Fiona Ferro

Storm Hunter

Ashlyn Krueger

Robin Montgomery

Clervie Ngounoue

Caroline Wozniacki

Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki look to rekindle love with US Open

Caroline Wozniacki is a two-time finalist in New York.

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have both notched up encouraging results in the lead-up to the US Open, with the former knocking out Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati for her first top-20 win in over four years.

Wozkiacki, meanwhile, had made a winning return to the sport in Montreal after a gap of three years. She ousted Australia's Kimberly Birell before bowing out against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Their fellow former top-10 counterpart Elina Svitolina has also shown shockingly little rust upon her return to the comeptition after a maternity leave — making the quarterfinals at the French Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon with virtually no match practice. She will also be keen on make an impact in New York.

