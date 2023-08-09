US Open 2023 makes history with new video review system

The 2023 edition of the US Open will make history as it will be the first Grand Slam tournament with a video review system for double bounces.

Video review shouldn't be mixed up with the electronic line-calling used for ruling balls in or out during matches, as it is a separate system that will be used at five of the US Open's 17 courts.

This year, players in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will get three challenges per set for things such as double bounces, a ball touching a player's body, a player touching the net, or a player being hindered by noise. As it has been with the traditional challenge, players will retain the challenge if they're correct and will receive an additional challenge if the set goes to a tiebreak.

Jessica Pegula, World No. 3, recently reacted to the news.

"I had pushed for this for a while, so I am glad to see the U.S. Open is going to allow it. It will be great for both the players and the fans," Pegula said.

The courts on which the system will be implemented are: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 5, and Court 17. According to new US Open tournament referee, Jake Garner, the video review will be available for a little more than 50% of all singles matches.

The system will be studied in 2023, before making a decision whether to expand it from 2024 onwards.

The US Open was first Slam to introduce electronic line-calling in 2006, the serve clock in 2018, and the first to allow coaching in 2022.

The video review was already tested at men's events such as the ATP Cup and the Next Gen Finals, but hasn't yet been implemented in women's tournaments.

Chris Evert to be honored on the opening night of US Open 2023

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic

Legendary American tennis player Chris Evert will be honored on the opening night of the 2023 US Open as the recipient of the USTA Foundation's Serving Up Dreams Award.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion has been the chairperson of the USTA Foundation since 2019, also serving as the organization's spokesperson.

"The USTA Foundation is near and dear to my heart. I grew up and developed my game in the public park system where my dad taught, and I know the profound impact tennis can have on a young person's life," Evert said.

"It's so rewarding to be able to help give back and provide future generations the opportunity to learn and grow through tennis just as I did," she added.

During her tenure, Evert has overseen two of the USTA Foundation's signature fundraising campaigns: Rally to Rebuild, an emergency fund that raised more than $5 million in support of NJTLs during the COVID-19 pandemic; and Rally for the Future, which has raised more than $20 million in its first two years, as per the US Open website.

"I am grateful to the USTA Foundation for this amazing honor and I look forward to continuing to work together to help young people realize their fullest potential," Evert stated.