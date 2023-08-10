US Open 2023: Prize money breakdown: How much do the winners get?

The 2023 US Open is right around the corner as the season's final Major is set to kick off on August 28. Players will be motivated to perform even better than before as the tournament organizers revealed this year's prize money to be $65 million.

The overall compensation has increased by five million from the $60 million offered in 2022. The men's and women's singles champions will receive $3 million each, up from the $2.6 million earned by last year's victors.

The losing finalists in singles will pocket $1.5 million in prize money, while players bowing out in the semifinals will walk away with $775,000. Those who see their journey conclude in the quarterfinals will bag $455,000.

Players eliminated in the fourth round will earn $284,000, while those who reach the third round will get $191,000. A second round exit will fetch players $123,000, while a place in the first round is worth $81,500.

That's not all as the prize money in doubles has been upped as well. The winning pairs across the doubles field will make $700,000, while the runner-ups will receive $350,000 for their efforts.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in the final to win last year's US Open. He has since added another Major title to his name as he won the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Iga Swiatek got the better of Ons Jabeur in the final to triumph at the 2022 US Open. It was her third Grand Slam title and first at the venue. She has extended her Major tally to four after winning the French Open earlier this year.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are the reigning men's doubles champions, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are the defending champion in women's doubles. The Australian pairing of Storm Sanders and John Peers are the current mixed doubles champions.

No man has defended his US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008, while Serena Williams was the last woman to do the same in 2014. Alcaraz and Swiatek do have a pretty good chance of winning back-to-back titles here, given how they've played this season.

But the situation is quite different in doubles. Ram and Salisbury have won just a lone title at the 250 level this season. Krejcikova and Siniakova started the year on a strong note by winning the Australian Open.

However, the Czech duo haven't competed much together over the last few months as injury woes have kept at least one of them on the sidelines. The mixed doubles field is usually more open, with any good pairing having a shot at the title.