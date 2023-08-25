Tennis
US Open 2023 qualifying: Eugenie Bouchard, Brandon Holt, Benoit Paire all eliminated; Katie Volynets one win away from main draw

By Neelabhra Roy
Modified Aug 25, 2023 09:52 GMT
Eugenie Bouchard will not be present in the main draw of the 2023 US Open

The US Open 2023 qualifiers are gradually reaching the final stages, with Eugenie Bouchard, Brandon Holt and Benoit Paire all suffering eliminations.

Bouchard, who is a former top-5 player and reached the fourth round of the New York Major in 2014 and 2015, suffered a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 defeat to Dayana Yastremska. The Canadian is yet to qualify for the main draw of the US Open since 2019.

Brandon Holt, who is the son of former World No. 1 Tracy Austin, scripted one of the upsets of the New York Major last year as he beat Taylor Fritz in the first round. However, the 25-year-old will not be competing in the main draw in 2023 as he was beaten 7-6(4), 6-3 by Thiago Agustin Tirante.

Benoit Paire, the 20th seed, lost in the US Open qualifiers for the first time since 2011 as he was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 by Chinese Taipei's Hsu Yu-Hsiou.

In the women's singles qualifying, Katie Volynets is just a win away from reaching the main draw of the New York Major as she reached the final round after beating Celine Naef 6-3, 6-4. The 21-year-old will next face Erika Andreeva, who triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Petra Marcinko.

Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of 1985 US Open champion Hana Mandlikova also booked her place in the final qualifying round by beating Anna Bondar 6-3, 7-6(6). The American will next take on South Korean Han Na-Iae.

Another player who reached the final round of qualifying was Sachia Vickery, who triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 over 31st seed Viktorija Golubic. The 28-year-old will next face 2009 US Open semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer for a place in the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2023 Qualifying: Results at a glance

Men's Singles

Federico Coria def. Martin Damm 6-3, 6-2

Taro Daniel def. Seonchang Hong 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

James Duckworth def. Terence Atmane 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8)

Yu Hsiou Hsu def. Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Dominic Stricker def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-6(11)

Timofey Skatov def. Raul Brancaccio 6-4, 6-3

Lukas Klien def. Maximilian Marterer 7-6(5), 6-2

Otto Virtanen def. Michael Zheng 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Felipe Meligeni Alves def. Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-2

Giulio Zeppieri def. Alessandro Giannesi 6-3, 6-4

Francisco Comesana def. Federico Gaio 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

Enzo Couacaud def. Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(0), 6-2

Aidan Mayo def. Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard 7-6(6), 7-6(8)

Marc Polmans def. Denis Novak 6-3, 6-1

Juncheng Shang def. Patrick Kypson 6-4, 7-6(2)

Thiago Agustin Tirante def. Brandon Holt 7-6(4), 6-3

Women's singles

Moyuka Uchijima def. Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0

Yanina Wickmayer def. Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4

Sachia Vickery def. Viktorija Golubic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Tatiana Prozorova def. Iryna Shymanovic 6-3, 5-7, 7-5

Tamara Zidansek def. Rebecca Sramkova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Han-Na-Iae def. Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4)

Elizabeth Mandlik def. Anna Bondar 6-3, 7-6(6)

Laura Siegemund def. Simona Walter 6-2, 7-6(4)

Oceane Dodin def. Marina Melnikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Dayana Yastremska def. Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Elena Gabriela Ruse def. Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Kimberly Birrell def. Darja Semenistaja 6-3, 6-4

Ankita Raina def. Aliona Bolsova 6-4, 6-3

Mirjam Bjorklund def. Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4

Erika Andreeva def. Petra Marcinko 6-4, 6-2

Katie Volynets def. Celine Naef 6-3, 6-4

