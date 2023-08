US Open 2023 qualifying: Eugenie Bouchard, Katie Volynets and Brandon Holt notch up wins, Sara Errani eliminated 

The US Open 2023 qualifying has already started, with the first round going on. Several players were in action at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Former WTA World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard won her first US Open qualifier 6-2, 6-3 against 18-year-old Katherine Hui and will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska, who beat Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2.

Bouchard and Yastremska previously locked horns in the first round of this season's Madrid Open, with the Canadian winning 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2. The 29-year-old will aim to reach the main draw of the US Open for the first time since 2019.

Former ATP World No. 5 and 2017 US Open runner-up Kevin Anderson also started his qualifying campaign with a win, beating Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 7-5. The South African will next take on 19th-seeded Czech Tomas Machac, who beat Frenchman Laurent Lokoli 6-4, 6-1.

US Open 2012 semifinalist and former top-5 player Sara Errani suffered elimination in the very first round, as she was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by teenager Erika Andreeva, whose younger sister Mirra is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Brandon Holt, son of former World No.1 and two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin, also won his first qualifying match, beating Alexander Ritschard 6-1, 6-4. He will next take on Thiago Agustin Tirante. Katie Volynets also booked her place in the second round of qualifying at the US Open, beating Barbora Palicova 6-3, 6-4.

US Open 2023 qualifying: Results at a glance

Men's singles

Enzo Couacaud def. Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin def. Mattia Bellucci 6-4, 7-6(4)

Alessandro Gianessi def. Harold Mayot 7-6(7), 7-5

(30) Giulio Zeppieri def. Riccardo Bonadio 7-6(10), 6-7(3), 6-3

(3) Federico Coria def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1

(WC) Martin Damm def. Federico Delbonis 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Felipe Meligeni Alves def. Dalibor Svrcina 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

(29) Facundo Bagnis def. (WC) Quinn Vandecasteele 6-1, 6-2

(4) Taro Daniel def. Sumit Nagal 6-3, 7-5

Hong Seong-chan def. Francesco Passaro 7-6(3), 6-4

Francisco Comesana def. Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-4

Federico Gaio def. (32) Hugo Grenier 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Patrick Kypson def. (7) Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-4

Juncheng Shang def. Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-1, 6-4

(WC) Michael Zheng def. Franco Agamenone 6-2, 6-3

(28) Otto Virtanen def. Emilio Gomez 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

(8) Borna Gojo def. Hamas Medjedovic 7-5. 6-7(2), 6-4

Adrian Andreev def. nerman Fatic 6-3, 6-4

(PR) Kevin Anderson def. Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 7-5

(19) Tomas Machac def. Laurent Lokoli 6-4, 6-1

(12) James Duckworth def. Trevor Svajda 7-6(12), 6-2

Terence Atmane def. Mate Valkusz 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3

Raul Brancaccio def. Vitaliy Sachko 7-6(5), 6-3

(23) Timofey Skatov def. Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 6-2

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard def. (14) Thiago Monteiro 6-7(11), 7-6(5), 7-6(8)

Adrian Mayo def. Frederico Ferreira Silva 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Hsu Yu-hsiou def. Cel Ilkel 7-6(4), 6-1

(20) Benoit Paire def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-2, 6-3

Thiago Austin Tirante def. (16) Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-4

Brandon Holt def. Alexander Ritschard 6-1, 6-4

Pablo Llamas Ruiz def. Andrea Collarini 6-3, 6-3

(22) Dominic Stricker def. Alexis Galarneau 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

Women's singles

(3) Yanina Wickmayer def. Katherine Sebov 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2

Harriet Dart def. Chloe Pacquet 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Sachia Vickery def. Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-0

(31) Viktorija Golubic def. Mary Stoaiana 6-3, 6-4

Iryna Shymanovich def. (6) Jacqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-1

Tatiana Prozorova def. Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 1-6, 6-0

Rebecca Sramkova def. Nigina Abduraimova 6-4, 6-4

(19) Tamara Zidansek def. Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-1

(8) Lucrezia Stefanini def. Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 6-1

Han Na-Iae def. VIctoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 6-3

Elizabeth Mandlik def. Amandine Hesse 6-3, 6-4

(24) Anna Bondar def. Katarina Zavatska 7-6(2), 6-4

(10) Laura Siegemind def. Nuria Brancaccio 6-1, 6-4

Simona Waltert def. Mona Barthel 6-2, 6-4

Marina Melnikova def, Astra Sharma 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1

(18) Oceane Dodin def. Karman Thandi 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

(12) Dayana Yastremska def. Heather Watson 6-3, 6-2

Eugenie Bouchard def. (WC) Katherine Hui 6-2, 6-3

Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-2

(17) Dalma Galfi def. Jessika Ponchet 6-4, 6-4

(13) Kimberly Birrell def. Leyre Romero Gormaz 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-2

Darja Semenistaja def. Liv Hovde 6-4, 6-2

Fiona Crawley def. Reka Luca Jani 6-1, 6-7(5), 7-6(6)

Timea Babos def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

(14) Aliona Bolsova def. Magali Kempen 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Ankita Raina def. Miriam Bulgaru 6-3, 7-5

Mirjam Bjorklund def. Makenna Jones 6-1, 6-2

Leolia Jeanjean def. (20) Tereza Martincova 6-3, 7-5

Erika Andreeva def. (16) Sara Errani 6-4, 6-0

Petra Marcinko def. Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1

Celine Naef def. Yulia Starodubtseva 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

(25) Katie Volynets def. Barbora Palicova 6-3, 6-4.