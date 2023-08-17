US Open 2023 qualifying: List of men's and women's wildcards ft. Brandon Holt & Zachary Svajda

The US Open 2023 qualifying wildcards have been released, with Brandon Holt and Zachary Svajda being among the 18 American players who will enter the event.

Holt, who is the son of two-time US Open champion and former World No. 1 Tracy Austin, qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at last year's edition of the New York Major. He produced one of the upsets of the tournament by beating Taylor Fritz in the opening round before losing to Pedro Cachin.

The World No. 245 will have to go through the qualifying rounds once again if he is to reach the main draw of the US Open for the second year running.

Svajda has also received a wild card for the qualifying rounds in Flushing Meadows and will aim to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for just the second time in his career.

The San Diego native competed at the 2021 US Open when he was just a teenager and reached the second round before being beaten by Jannik Sinner. The World No. 232 most recently qualified for the main draw of the Citi Open and reached the Round of 16 by beating Max Purcell 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5. However, the 20-year-old lost 6-3, 6-3 to Taylor Fritz.

Svajda's 17-year-old brother Trevor will also enter the US Open 2023 qualifiers via a wildcard.

Another player who received a wildcard for the qualifiers is Martin Damm Jr., who is the son of former US Open doubles champion Martin Damm.

In the women's front, 2022 Wimbledon junior champion Liv Hovde will enter the qualifying rounds as a wildcard. The World No. 265 won an ITF tournament this season and entered the qualifiers of Wimbledon, BNP Paribas Open, and the Charleston Open.

Makenna Jones is also among the wildcards for the US Open 2023 qualifiers and has produced some decent performances on the ITF circuit that saw her ranking from 466 to a career-best 254 in less than three months.

Here is the full list of men's and women's singles wildcards for the US Open 2023 qualifying:

Men

Brandon Holt

Zachary Svajda

Martin Damm

Patrick Kypson

Eliot Spizzirri

Tristan Boyer

Aidan Mayo

Darwin Blanch

Trevor Svajda

Women

Liv Hovde

Makenna Jones

Katrina Scott

McCartney Kessler

Mary Stoiana

Valerie Glozman

Fiona Crawley

Chloe Beck

Katherine Hui

Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, and John Isner all received US Open 2023 wildcards

Venus Williams in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, and John Isner are among the players who received wildcards for the main draw at the US Open. Williams recently endured a second-round exit in Cincinnati after losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 to Qinwen Zheng.

The American beat 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round and considering she put up a tough fight against Zheng, we could see some good tennis from her in Flushing Meadows.

Wozniacki and Isner both suffered opening-round exits in Cincinnati and it will be interesting to see how the two fare at the US Open.