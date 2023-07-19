US Open 2023 releases main draw, featuring Jennifer Brady via special ranking

The maid draw entry list for the 2023 US Open has been released and has many familiar names, like Jennifer Brady, who have had great runs in the past. The list features the top men's and women's tennis athletes, as well as several players who have been making their comeback on the WTA and ATP Tour this year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the 2022 US Open men's and women's singles champions, lead the lists, which are based on July 17 rankings. The cut-off for the women's draw is World No. 100, and for the men's draw is World No. 96. 14 players (9 men and 5 women) have entered the main draw on injury-protected rankings.

Jennifer Brady, who had been out of action for nearly two full years until this week, made it into the women's draw via special ranking No. 14. Barbora Strycova (SR No. 39), Daria Saville (SR No. 54), Patricia Maria Tig (SR No. 65), and Aleksandra Krunic (SR No. 99) also entered main draw via special rankings.

On the men's side, former US Open champion Marin Cilic made it into the draw via a protected ranking of 21. He has not played a professional match since January. Other players include Reilly Opelka (PR No. 33), Milos Raonic (PR No. 33), Gael Monfils (PR No. 35), Llyod Harris (PR No. 47), Kei Nishikori (PR No. 48), Hugo Dellien (PR No. 73), Guido Pella (PR No. 75), and Jiri Vesely (PR No. 94).

The USA has the most numbers of players from one nation in the main draw, with 25 (14 women and 11 men). This includes four in the top 10 rankings- WTA's No. 4 Jessica Pegula and No. 7 Coco Gauff, and ATP's No. 9 Taylor Fritz, and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

The 2023 US Open will start on Monday, August 28, with the final on Sunday, September 10, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York City.

"It's about damn time" - Jennifer Brady returns to professional tennis at Granby

Jennifer Brady at the 2021 Australian Open

Jennifer Brady, who had not played a professional match since 2021 due to knee and foot injuries, returned to action this week at the ITF W100 event in Granby, Canada. The former World No. 13 faced Kyoka Okamura of Japan in her opener and won the match, 6-2, 6-3. She will next face another Japanese, No. 6 seed Himeno Sakatsume.

Before Granby, Jennifer Brady last played at the 2021 Western and Southern Open on August 18, 2021. The 28-year-old was seeded No. 13 and won her first-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova before retiring in the second round against Jelena Ostapenko. Brady was enthusiastic about her return to tennis and thanked her fans for their constant support.

"Big week this week," Brady said. "Playing my first match back, first tournament back in almost 2 years. I'm in Granby, Canada. Super thrilled. Just want to say it's about damn time finally. Getting back out there, playing again," Brady said.

"Thanks to everyone for your support during my time away. It really meant a lot and helped me keep going and get me back to competing again," she said.

Jennifer Brady burst into the spotlight with her semifinal run at the 2020 US Open (losing to Naomi Osaka). She then backed up that performance by reaching the final of the 2021 Australian Open, again losing to Naomi Osaka.