US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 11

The 11th day of action at the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday will feature both women's singles semifinals and men's doubles semifinals.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach her first Flushing Meadows final against 9th seed Marketa Vondrousova or 17th seed Madison Keys.

The soon-to-be World No. 1 Belarusian dropped only five games in her straight-set win over Qinwen Zheng in the last eight. Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, has been in imperious form this fortnight, not dropping a set in five matches.

Vondrousova has dropped only one set in four matches ahead of her quarterfinal against Keys, who has also done likewise. The reigning Wimbledon champion, though, has won her last 11 Grand Slam matches.

In the other semifinal, sixth seed Coco Gauff takes on tenth seed Karolina Muchova.

After dropping three sets in the first four rounds, Gauff beat Iga Swiatek's conqueror, Jelena Ostapenko, for the loss of just two games to reach her first Flushing Meadows semifinal. Muchova, meanwhile, has dropped only one set in five games, including just three games against Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinal.

In men's doubles, second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek take on two-time defending champions and third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury for a place in the final. In the other last-four clash, the sixth seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on 2015 champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

On that note, let's have a look at the schedule and order of play on the tenth day of the US Open.

Schedule for Day 11 of US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

At 7 pm: (6) Coco Gauff vs (10) Karolina Muchova

At around 9 pm: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova/ (17) Madison Keys

Louis Armstrong Stadium

At 12 pm: (6) Rohan Bopanna/ Matthew Ebden vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert/ Nicolas Mahut

At around 2 pm: (2) Ivan Dodig/ Austin Krajicek vs (3) Rajeev Ram/ Joe Salisbury

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 7 pm, while the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium will start at 12 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 11 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Louis Armstrong Stadium) USA September 7, 2023 7 pm ET 12 pm ET Canada September 7, 2023 7 pm ET 12 pm ET UK September 7/8, 2023 12 am, September 8 5 pm, September 7 India September 7/8, 2023 4:30 am, September 8 9:30 pm, September 7