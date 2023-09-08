US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 13

Day 13 of the US Open 2023 is the tournament's penultimate day and there is a chance for as many as three American players to lift the winner's trophies.

Action will start at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with the mixed doubles final, where top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek will face Anna Dalinina and Harri Heliovaara.

Pegula and Krajicek booked their spot in the final with a 6-7(5), 6-1 [10-3] win over Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton. Danilina and Heliovaara triumphed 7-6(2), 6-4 over Ena Shibahara and Mate Pavic.

The mixed doubles final will be followed by the highly anticipated women's singles final between fan favorite Coco Gauff and the World No. 1 to-be Aryna Sabalenka.

Both players will be competing in their second Grand Slam singles title clash. Sabalenka has already won the Australian Open this year while Gauff lost her previous Major final at the 2022 French Open.

If the Belarusian wins, she will become the very first player from her nation to win the US Open. A victory for Gauff will make her the first American woman to clinch the New York Major since Sloane Stephens in 2017. It will also take the 19-year-old to a new career-high ranking of World No. 3.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the US Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 13 of US Open 2023

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: (1) Jessica Pegula / Austin Krajicek vs Anna Dalinina / Harri Heliovaara

Not before 4 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (6) Coco Gauff

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Day 13 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the mixed doubles and women's singles finals.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the Day 13 matches live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action on Day 13 live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023: Match timings

The first match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 12 pm local time (5 pm BST, 9:30 pm IST).