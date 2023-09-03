US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 8

The eighth day of the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday will see the conclusion of the fourth round in both men's and women's singles.

Among the top players in action will be top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who takes on Italian Matteo Arnaldi for a place in the last eight. The 20-year-old has looked sublime this week, dropping just one set in three rounds.

On the women's side, the top player to feature on the day will be second seed Aryna Sabalenka. The reigning Australian Open champion has been on a tear this week in New York, winning six straight sets and dropping just 12 games. A title run this fortnight will confirm the Belarusian as the new World No. 1.

Other top players in action will be women's third seed Jessica Pegula, men's third seed Daniil Medvedev, Ons Jabeur and Jannik Sinner. Among the quartet, Medvedev is a former champion in New York, having won the title in 2021.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule, start time, order of play and other details on the eighth day of the 2023 US Open:

Schedule for Day 8 of US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

At 12:00 pm: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (17) Madison Keys

Around 2:00 pm: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi

At 7:00 pm: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Daria Kasatkina

Around 9:00 pm: (6) Jannik Sinner vs (12) Alexander Zverev

Louis Armstrong Stadium

At 11:00 am: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs Peyton Stearns

Around 1:00 pm: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper

Around 3:00 pm: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (23) Qinwen Zheng

Not before 4:00 pm: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Alex de Minaur

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada and India can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start Time (Louis Armstrong Stadium) USA September 4, 2023 12 pm ET 11 am ET Canada September 4, 2023 12 pm ET 11 am ET UK September 4, 2023 5 pm ET 4 pm ET India September 4, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST