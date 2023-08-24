US Open 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more 

The women's singles event at US Open 2023 will be expected to be an exciting one, given the quality on the playing field.

Iga Swiatek was the champion in 2022 by beating Ons Jabeur in the final. The Pole is heavily favored to win again this year, but the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are all capable of giving her a run for her money.

On that note, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the women's singles event at the US Open.

What is the US Open?

The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, and it normally takes place during August and September. The inaugural women's singles tournament of the New York Major took place in 1887, with Ellen Hansell winning it by beating Laura Knight in the final.

Molla Mallory won the tournament eight times, more than any other woman. Chris Evert and Serena Williams both hold the Open Era record at the US Open, with six titles each to their name.

Other champions at the New York Major include Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Maria Sharapova and Monica Seles.

Venue

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre is the venue for US Open 2023

Players

2023 US Open - Previews

Top seed Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win US Open 2023, given her quality. The Pole, however, is bound to have it tough as there are a number of players who are capable of challenging her.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have both beaten Swiatek earlier this season, and both players are capable of going all the way in New York. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff recently triumphed in Montreal and Cincinnati, respectively, and both players should be considered among the title contenders in Flushing Meadows.

The likes of Ons Jabeur, Petra Kvitova, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova are all capable of having good runs at the US Open.

Schedule

The main draw of US Open 2023 will start on August 28, with the first round going on till August 29. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on September 5, while the semifinals will be held on September 7. The women's singles final is set to take place on September 9.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool for US Open 2023 is $65,00,000. The women's singles champion will take home $3,000,000 and 2000 ranking points.

Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the New York Major.

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $3,000,000 2000 Runner-up $1,500,000 1300 Semifinals $775,000 780 Quarterfinals $455,000 430 Round of 16 $284,000 240 Round of 32 $191,000 130 Round of 64 $123,000 70 Round of 128 $81,500 10

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch US Open 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Indian viewers can watch the New York Major live on SONY Sports Network.