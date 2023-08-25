US Open 2023 women's singles seeds: Iga Swiatek at the top, followed by Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula

The women's singles seeds for US Open 2023 have been released, and once again, Iga Swiatek is No. 1.

The Pole has been at the top of the WTA rankings for over a year now, and this is the seventh successive Major where she leads the seedings. Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed and will be eager to go all the way after semifinal exits in each of the last two editions of the US Open.

Jessica Pegula is back in the Top 3 of the WTA rankings after winning the Canadian Open. She is followed by last year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at fourth. Ons Jabeur is seeded fifth and will look to go a step further than she did last year when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Cincinnati champion Coco Gauff is the sixth seed and is among the title contenders after the American hardcourt season she has been enjoying. She is followed by last year's semifinalist Caroline Garcia.

Maria Sakkari is seeded eighth, while Marketa Vondrousova is up next at ninth, her best seeding so far at a Grand Slam. Karolina Muchova completes the Top 10 seeds at US Open 2023. It's the first time she is among the Top 10 seeds at a Major.

Elina Svitolina back among the seeded players at US Open 2023

Elina Svitolina in action at the Citi Open in Washington

Elina Svitolina has produced some promising performances following her return to the WTA Tour after childbirth. The Ukrainian's run to the Wimbledon semifinals saw her return to the Top 30 of the rankings. She is the 26th seed at the US Open.

Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova and Daria Kasatkina are seeded 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively. They are followed by Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic.

Madison Keys is the last-seeded American player at 17th, with Victoria Azarenka, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jelena Ostapenko completing the Top 20. The likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Qinwen Zheng and Karolina Pliskova are all among the Top 25 seeds, and it will be interesting to see how well they fare at US Open 2023.

Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto is seeded at a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career at 29th, and she is followed by Sorana Cirstea at 30th. Marie Bouzkova and Elise Mertens complete the list of seeded players at Flushing Meadows.

Here is the list of women's singles seeds for US Open 2023:

Seed Player 1 Iga Swiatek 2 Aryna Sabalenka 3 Jessica Pegula 4 Elena Rybakina 5 Ons Jabeur 6 Coco Gauff 7 Caroline Garcia 8 Maria Sakkari 9 Marketa Vondrousova 10 Karolina Muchova 11 Petra Kvitova 12 Barbora Krejcikova 13 Daria Kasatkina 14 Liudmila Samsonova 15 Belinda Bencic 16 Veronika Kudermetova 17 Madison Keys 18 Victoria Azarenka 19 Beatriz Haddad Maia 20 Jelena Ostapenko 21 Donna Vekic 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova 23 Qinwen Zheng 24 Magda Linette 25 Karolina Pliskova 26 Elina Svitolina 27 Anastasia Potapova 28 Anhelina Kalinina 29 Elisabetta Cocciarettko 30 Sorana Cirstea 31 Marie Bouzkova 32 Elise Mertens