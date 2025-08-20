US Open 2025 draw: When and where to follow

The tennis extravaganza will move to the 2025 US Open this week. The best players in the world will battle for 2000 points at the iconic Major.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be the defending champions in New York. While the Italian reached the finals in Cincinnati, Sabalenka lost to Elena Rybakina in the last eight.

Fans around the world will be eager for the hardcourt Major to begin. With the qualifiers already underway, let's understand the upcoming schedule and main draw information in New York.

When is the US Open 2025?

The main draw of the US Open will begin on August 24, 2025. The first week will feature early rounds, with the competition intensifying into the second week, starting August 31.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for September 2 and 3, followed by the women's singles semifinals on September 4 and the men's semifinals on September 5. The women's final will take place on September 6, followed by the men's championship match on September 7.

When is the draw of the US Open 2025?

Both the women’s and men’s singles main draws are set to be released on August 21, 2025. The exact time for the draw hasn’t been announced yet. However, it is usually revealed around 5 p.m. BST.

Where to watch the US Open 2025 draw?

Fans can watch the live main draw reveal on the US Open’s official website (usopen.org). The tournament’s verified social media platforms will also provide real-time updates, draw breakdowns, and expert commentary throughout the event.

The 2025 US Open will host a star-studded player field that includes multiple Grand Slam winners and top-ranked athletes on tour. Notable participants expected to feature include Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and more.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe will lead the line for Americans at the US Open this year. Fritz reached the finals last year but lost to Jannik Sinner in three sets.

Shelton is a former semifinalist in New York and among the latest entrants in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He also clinched the Canadian Open this month, marking his first trophy at the Masters 1000 level on tour.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro will fight for the crown in New York. Gauff and Keys have already won Major titles this year and will be eager to impress on home soil.

The 2025 US Open has announced a total prize pool of $90,000,000. The winner of the men's and women's singles competition will take home a hefty cheque of $5,000,000.

