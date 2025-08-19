US Open 2025 men's singles seeds: Jannik Sinner at the top, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev

The seedings for the men's singles draw at the 2025 US Open were recently announced, with defending champion Jannik Sinner as the top seed, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev as the second and third seeds, respectively. The last Major of the year is slated to begin on August 24.
This is the sixth straight Slam where Jannik Sinner has been the top seed, as the Italian gets ready to defend his New York crown. He has already won two of the three Majors this year and was one point away from winning a third. However, he does come into the tournament with some fitness concerns, following his retirement at the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, has dominated the men's Tour this year. Including the Cincinnati title he won, the Spaniard has won six titles this year, including his French Open title, where he won a miraculous final against Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz is a former champion at the US Open, as he had his Grand Slam breakthrough in New York, winning his maiden Major in 2022 at this Slam. The way the ATP rankings are poised currently, the No. 1 ranking is up for grabs between Sinner and Alcaraz at the US Open.
Alexander Zverev is the third seed at this year's US Open, with the German player also coming in with slight fitness concerns, as he was not at his physical best during his last match against Alcaraz in the Cincinnati semifinal. Zverev is a former runner-up in New York, losing the US Open final back in 2020 against Dominic Thiem.
Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, and Novak Djokovic are among the other top seeds at the 2025 US Open
After the trio of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev, it is home favorites Taylor Fritz (4th seed) and Ben Shelton (6th seed) who are next on the men's seedings. There are four other seeded American players in New York, including Tommy Paul (14th seed), Frances Tiafoe (17th seed), Alex Michelsen (29th seed), and Brandon Nakashima (31st seed).
Jack Draper is the fifth seed in New York this year, with the Brit finding Grand Slam success here last year, as he reached the semis. He has found success at the Masters 1000 level this year, winning the title in Indian Wells and having a runner-up finish in Madrid. Meanwhile, four-time champion Novak Djokovic is the seventh seed in New York, with the Serb still eyeing a record-breaking 25th Major title.
Alex de Minaur (8th seed), Karen Khachanov (9th seed), and Lorenzo Musetti (10th seed) round of the Top 10 seedings. Here is the full list of the seeded players in the men's singles at the 2025 US Open.