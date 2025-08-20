US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Day 1 results ft. Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

The US Open 2025 kicked off its reimagined mixed doubles event with much fanfare on Tuesday, August 19. Some of the biggest names in the sport were in the fray, and after the conclusion of the first round and the quarterfinals, only four teams are left.

The day started with the first round (Round of 16). Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils proved to be no match for Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti, going down 5-3, 4-2. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, who won the Cincinnati Open on Monday, had contrasting results.

Alcaraz had joined forces with Emma Raducanu, and the two were soundly beaten 4-2, 4-2 by top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper. Swiatek, who has partnered Casper Ruud, continued her winning ways. The duo scored an easy 4-1, 4-2 win over the American duo of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

The Russian pairing of Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev came out on top against the Serbian duo of Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic. Venus Williams has won multiple titles in women's singles and doubles at the US Open during her career, although a mixed doubles title has remained elusive.

Prior to the start of this year's mixed doubles at the US Open, Williams declared her intention to complete the set. However, along with partner Reilly Opelka, the duo were bundled out in the first round by Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori commenced their title defense with a 4-2, 4-2 upset win over second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz. Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton ousted fourth seeds Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune in straight sets.

Last-minute alternates Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison beat Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Following the conclusion of the first round, players were immediately back on court for their quarterfinal matches.

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula through to the semifinals of the US Open 2025 mixed doubles

Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud were the first team into the semifinals, after making light work of Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti. Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper didn't break a sweat during their quarterfinal win either, conceding only two games against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori's title defense continued with a win over Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev. Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison edged past Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton to make the semis.

US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Day 1 results:

First Round (Round of 16)

(WC) Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti def. (WC) Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils: 5-3, 4-2

(1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper def. (WC) Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz: 4-2, 4-2

Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev def. (WC) Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic: 4-2, 5-3

(3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud def. Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe: 4-1, 4-2

(Alt) Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison def. Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev: 4-0, 5-3

(WC) Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton def. (4) Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune: 4-2, 5-4 (2)

Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev def. (WC) Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka: 4-2, 5-4 (4)

(WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori def. (2) Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz: 4-2, 4-2

Quarterfinals

(1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper def. Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev: 4-1, 4-1

(3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud def. (WC) Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti: 4-1, 4-2

(Alt) Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison def. (WC) Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton: 4-1, 5-4 (2)

(WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori def. Karolina Muchova/Andery Rublev: 4-1, 5-4 (4)

