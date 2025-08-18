US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Day 1 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The US Open 2025 will get underway with its all-new version of the mixed doubles event from Tuesday, August 19. The star-studded line-up features the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Emma Raducanu, among others.
The first round (Round of 16) as well as the next round (quarterfinals) will be contested on the first day of the tournament. The winning teams will have to play twice, though the shortened and fast-paced nature of the new format should make their job easier.
With the sport's biggest names set to take to the court one after the other on the same day, the tournament is set to begin with a bang. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the mixed doubles event at the US Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils vs (WC) Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti
Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud vs Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: (3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud or Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe vs (WC) Naomi Osaka/Gael Monfils or (WC) Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper vs (WC) Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: (WC) Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper or (WC) Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz vs (WC) Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic or Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz
Followed by: (WC) Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev
Followed by: (WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori or (2) Elena Rybakina/Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Venus Williams/Reilly Opelka or Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton vs (4) Amanda Anisimova vs Holger Rune
Followed by: (WC) Jannik Sinner/Katerina Siniakova vs Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev
Followed by: (WC) Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton or (4) Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune vs (WC) Jannik Sinner/Katerina Siniakova or Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev
US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Where to Watch
Fans can keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN2, ESPN+
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Match Timings
The first match on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"