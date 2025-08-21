US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Day 2 results ft. Iga Swiatek, Danielle Collins, Jack Draper

The 2025 US Open introduced a new look mixed doubles format this year. The competition featured the best players in the world and lived up to expectations in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu joined forces on Day One but couldn’t fend off Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round. The British-American duo outfoxed them in straight sets, 4-2, 4-2.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev and Karolina Muchova made headlines by knocking out crowd favorites Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka in the first round. Their run eventually ended at the hands of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the last eight.

The action continued on Day 2 with the mixed doubles semifinals and the championship match in New York. Without further ado, let's look at the results.

US Open Mixed Doubles Results

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek / Casper Ruud vs Jessica Pegula / Jack Draper

In a dramatic first semifinal, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud edged past top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper. After losing the first set, Swiatek and Ruud rallied to claim victory, 3-5, 5-3, 10-8

Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori vs Danielle Collins / Christian Harrison

The second semifinal saw Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori outlast Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison. The Italians played steady tennis throughout to book their place in the final, 4-2, 4-2.

Final

Iga Swiatek / Casper Ruud vs Sara Errani / Andrea Vavassori

The championship match was a see-saw battle between the third seeds Swiatek / Ruud and defending champs Errani / Vavassori. After losing the opening set, Ruud and Swiatek regrouped to level the match and forced a 10 point tiebreak. However, their efforts weren't enough for the doubles specialists, who eventually came out on top, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

"This one is for all the doubles players who couldn’t play this tournament" - Sara Errani after defending her US Open mixed doubles crown

Errani and Vavassori at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles crown at the US Open this year. The Italians were among the few doubles specialists who participated in the competition.

Errani and Vavassori walked away with $1 million (£740,000), which was meant to tempt top players like Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic on tour. They earned five times more than the $200,000 (£148,000) they won last year.

Here's what Errani said after winning the mixed doubles title:

“I think this one is for all the doubles players who couldn’t play this tournament. I think this one is also for them."

Vavassori also urged organisers to market the competition better and thanked them for the incredible atmosphere in New York:

“We showed today that doubles is a great product. I think in the future we need more marketing and visibility. I think this product is something that can also work in the future. It was amazing to play on this court with so many people. I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere."

Both players will be expected to compete in their respective doubles competitions next week. The US Open main draw action will begin on August 24, 2025.

