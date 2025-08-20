US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Day 2 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details

The US Open 2025 mixed doubles event will wrap up on Wednesday, August 20. The second day of the event will begin with the semifinals, and conclude with the showdown for the title.
The first semifinal of the day will feature a showdown between top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper and third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The former team beat Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz followed by Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev, while the latter team scored wins over Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, and Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti.
Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison were called in as the last-minute replacement for Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner. They've fully capitalized on their good fortune, beating Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton to reach the last four.
The American duo will take on defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori for a spot in the final. The Italians kicked off their title defense with a comfortable win over second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, and followed it up with a win over Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.
The winning team will receive $1 million in prize money. That's a huge payday for a couple of days of work, so all teams will be keen to go all the way. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of mixed doubles at the US Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 2 of the US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper vs (3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud
Followed by: (Alt) Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison vs (WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori
Followed by: (1) Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper or (3) Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud vs (Alt) Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison or (WC) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori
US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Where to Watch
Fans can keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN2, ESPN+
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Match Timings
Proceedings will get underway on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at 7:00 p.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows: