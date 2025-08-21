US Open 2025 odds: Who are the men's singles favorites? ft. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

The 2025 US Open will be the last Major of the year, slated to begin on August 24, and will see the best players in the world come to New York and battle it out for the trophy.

On the men's side of the draw, defending champion Jannik Sinner is the odds-on favorite to successfully defend his title this year. As per BetMGM, the Italian has +100 odds to win the title. He has been in tremendous form this year, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and had match points in the French Open final before Carlos Alcaraz came back with a miraculous recovery.

This year's French Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is the second favorite to win the US Open with +140 odds. The Spaniard has won two hard-court titles this year, winning an indoor hard-court title at Rotterdam at the beginning of the year, and then clinching the Cincinnati Open last week. This puts him in good standing heading into the US Open, where he has been a former champion, winning the title in 2022.

4-time champion in New York, Novak Djokovic is the third favorite to win the crown this year's US Open. The Serb's best hard-court result this year has been reaching the final of the Miami Open. He has made a deep run at every one of the three other Majors, reaching the semis at every one of the events. As a result, he has +1100 odds to win in New York this time around.

Jack Draper (+1400) and Alexander Zverev (+1600) are the fourth and fifth favorites to win in New York. Draper was a semifinalist last year, and Zverev is a former runner-up, losing the 2020 final.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are the two home favorites to win the US Open

The home hopes at the 2025 US Open will be largely carried by Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. Shelton has +1600 odds to win in New York this year, which is a result of his tremendous success at the Canadian Open, where the American player won his maiden Masters 1000 title. He has also been successful in New York in the past, reaching the semifinal in 2023.

Fritz has +2200 odds and is the seventh favorite to win the US Open title this year. Fritz was the runner-up last year at his home Slam, and will be keen to make one step far this time. His hard-court results have been volatile this year, as he has not reached a final on the surface. His best hard-court results include semifinal finishes in Miami and Toronto.

The other three favorites to win the event are 2021 champ, Daniil Medvedev (eighth favorite to win with +2500 odds), Alex de Minaur (ninth favorite to win with +3300 odds), and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (tenth favorite to win with +4000 odds)

