US Open 2025 odds: Who are the women's singles favorites? ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

The 2025 US Open is set to begin on August 24, with 128 of the best players arriving in New York to battle it out for the final Major of the season. The betting odds before a Major are a key indicator of who is the favorite to clinch the title.

Ad

On the women's side of the draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the odds-on favorite to win the crown yet again, and the Belarusian has been in great form this year. On the hard courts, she has reached four finals this year, winning titles in Adelaide and in Miami, and with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and at the BNP Paribas Open. As per BetMGM, she has been given +275 odds of successfully defending her title.

Ad

Trending

With +300 odds to win, Iga Swiatek is the second favorite to win the US Open title. The Pole is a former champion in New York, having won the title in 2022. She has been in terrific form in recent months, winning her sixth Major title at Wimbledon, and then following it up with another title at the Cincinnati Open.

2023 champion, Coco Gauff, is the third favorite to win the title in New York at +600 odds. Gauff had terrific success on clay this year, reaching the finals of Madrid and Rome and then clinching her second Major title at the French Open. Her hard-court form has been vulnerable this year, with her best result on the surface being quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and at the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Elena Rybakina (+700) and Mirra Andreeva (+800) are the fourth and fifth favorites, respectively, to win the title at the US Open.

Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and Jessica Pegula are the other American favorites to win the US Open

In Picture: Madison Keys (Getty)

Barring Coco Gauff, three other American players are in the Top 10 favorites to win the 2025 US Open. With +1200 odds, Madison Keys is the seventh favorite to clinch the title in New York. Keys had a terrific run at the other hard-court Major of the year, winning her maiden Major title in Melbourne earlier this year. She is also a former runner-up in New York, losing the final in 2017.

Ad

Last year's runner-up at the US Open, Jessica Pegula, has +1800 odds to win the title this year, being the ninth favorite for the crown. Pegula has won three titles this year, including a hard-court title in Austin, and has also reached the final of the Miami Open.

The final American on the list is Amanda Anisimova, who is the tenth favorite to win in New York with +1800 odds. Anisimova reached the final of Wimbledon and had hard-court success earlier this year, having won the WTA 1000 title in Doha.

The two other favorites to win the title in New York are the former champion Naomi Osaka (sixth favorite with +1200 odds) and the recently crowned Canadian Open champion, Victoria Mboko (eighth favorite with +1400 odds)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More