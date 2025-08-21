US Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The qualifying rounds will continue on Day 4 (Thursday, August 21) of the US Open 2025. The tournament is behind schedule now after heavy rains washed away a day's worth of play on Wednesday. Instead of the final qualifying round, the second round of qualifiers will continue on Thursday.
Former top 25 players Jan-Lennard Struff, Zhang Shuai and Cristian Garin headline the day's order of play. Struff's match against Taro Daniel was suspended at the start of the second set. The German dropped the first set and will now aim to mount a comeback.
Garin led Marco Trungelliti 4-3 when the proceedings came to a halt. He will be keen to remain ahead once until the end once they take to court today. Zhang will take on Darja Vidmanova for a spot in the final qualifying round.
Billy Harris, Katie Volynets, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, and Zachary Svajda will be some of the other notable names in the mix. With a place in the main draw within striking distance, players will be keen to give it their all. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the US Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the US Open 2025 Qualifying
Stadium 17
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Francesca Jones vs Ekaterine Gorgodze
Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Jodie Burrage vs (18) Arantxa Rus
Followed by: Billy Harris vs Mikhail Kukushkin
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (32) Daniel Elahi Galan vs Patrick Maloney
Followed by: Luca Van Assche vs Wu Yibing
Court 5
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Maja Chwalinska vs Janice Tjen
Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Astra Sharma vs (28) Victoria Jiminez Kasintseva
Followed by: Zsombor Piros vs (24) Thiago Agustin Tirante
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (15) Jaime Faria vs Giulio Zeppierri
Followed by: Harriet Dart vs Ayana Akli
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Alexander Blockx vs Kimmer Coppejans
Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Federico Agustin Gomez vs Federico Cina
Followed by: (5) James Duckworth vs James McCabe
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (17) Rebecca Marino vs Mai Hontama
Followed by: (5) Viktoriya Tomova vs Hanne Vandewinkel
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025 Qualifying: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the qualifying matches at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025 Qualifying: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: