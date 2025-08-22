US Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Players will fight for a spot in the main draw of the US Open 2025 on Day 5 (Friday, August 22) of the qualifying rounds. Americans Katie Volynets, Zachary Svajda and Mitchell Krueger are leading the charge for the host nation in the qualifying rounds.

Ad

Volynets will take on Jana Fett, while Svajda will face Marc-Andrea Huesler. Krueger will need to fight past second seed Jesper de Jong if he intends to make the main draw. Jan-Lennard Struff and Zhang Shuai, both ranked in the top 25 during their peak, will also be in action.

Struff will take on top seed Arthur Cazaux, while Zhang will lock horns with compatriot Wei Sijia. With a spot in the main draw up for grabs, this is a huge opportunity for the players that could set them up for the rest of the year. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the US Open 2025 qualifying:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 5 of the US Open 2025 Qualifying

Court 4

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Marco Trungelliti vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (2) Jesper de Jong vs Mitchell Krueger

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Jerome Kym vs Wu Yibing

Court 5

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Francesca Jones vs Arianne Hartono

Not before 12:30 p.m. time: (2) Tereza Valentova vs (18) Arantxa Rus

Ad

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (12) Shintaro Mochizuki vs (32) Daniel Elahi Galan

Court 6

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Destanee Aiava vs (21) Ella Seidel

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Jason Kubler vs (19) Dino Prizmic

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Ayana Akli vs Oksana Selekhmeteva

Court 8

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Zhang Shuai vs Wei Sijia

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Alina Charaeva vs (31) Wang Xiyu

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (15) Jaime Faira vs Ugo Blanchet

Ad

Court 9

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Arthur Cazaux vs (31) Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (7) Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Lucrezia Stefanini vs Hina Inoue

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025 Qualifying: Where to Watch

Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the qualifying matches at the US Open 2025:

Ad

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025 Qualifying: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) USA, Canada August 22, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET UK August 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST India August 22, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More