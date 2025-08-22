US Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Players will fight for a spot in the main draw of the US Open 2025 on Day 5 (Friday, August 22) of the qualifying rounds. Americans Katie Volynets, Zachary Svajda and Mitchell Krueger are leading the charge for the host nation in the qualifying rounds.
Volynets will take on Jana Fett, while Svajda will face Marc-Andrea Huesler. Krueger will need to fight past second seed Jesper de Jong if he intends to make the main draw. Jan-Lennard Struff and Zhang Shuai, both ranked in the top 25 during their peak, will also be in action.
Struff will take on top seed Arthur Cazaux, while Zhang will lock horns with compatriot Wei Sijia. With a spot in the main draw up for grabs, this is a huge opportunity for the players that could set them up for the rest of the year. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the US Open 2025 qualifying:
Schedule for Day 5 of the US Open 2025 Qualifying
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Marco Trungelliti vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (2) Jesper de Jong vs Mitchell Krueger
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Jerome Kym vs Wu Yibing
Court 5
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Francesca Jones vs Arianne Hartono
Not before 12:30 p.m. time: (2) Tereza Valentova vs (18) Arantxa Rus
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (12) Shintaro Mochizuki vs (32) Daniel Elahi Galan
Court 6
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Destanee Aiava vs (21) Ella Seidel
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Jason Kubler vs (19) Dino Prizmic
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Ayana Akli vs Oksana Selekhmeteva
Court 8
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Zhang Shuai vs Wei Sijia
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Alina Charaeva vs (31) Wang Xiyu
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (15) Jaime Faira vs Ugo Blanchet
Court 9
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Arthur Cazaux vs (31) Jan-Lennard Struff
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (7) Katie Volynets vs Jana Fett
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Lucrezia Stefanini vs Hina Inoue
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025 Qualifying: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the qualifying matches at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025 Qualifying: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: