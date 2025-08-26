US Open 2025 Results Day 2: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Madison Keys

Carlos Alcaraz and Mirra Andreeva were among the big winners on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open. Both players booked their spot in the second round with convincing wins.
In an eventful, Petra Kvitova and Caroline Garcia drew curtains on their careers while underdogs continued to spring up surprises. Among the big names that fell by the wayside were Madison Keys, Elina Svitolina and Alex Michelsen.
With the first round more than halfway over, it's a good time to look back at how the results unfolded on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:
Women's Singles matches on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:
Renata Zarazua def. Madison Keys 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5
Diane Parry def. Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-0
Kamilla Rakhimova def. Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Barbora Krejcikova def. Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-2
Karolina Muchova def. Venus Williams 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
Mirra Andreeva def. Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1
Daria Kasatkina def. Elena Ruse 7-5, 6-1
Elise Mertens def. Anna Ahn 6-1, 6-0
Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-2
Anna Kalinskaya def. Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 5-7, 6-4
Anna Bondár def. Elina Svitolina 6‑2, 6‑4
Iva Jovic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(6), 6-3
Yulia Putintseva def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 7-6(4)
Magdalena Frech def. Talia Gibson 6-2, 6-2
Elsa Jacquemot def. Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3
Taylor Townsend def. Antonia Ruziv 6-4, 6-4
Men's Singles matches on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:
Carlos Alcaraz def. Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
Cameron Norrie def. Sebastian Korda (retired) 7‑5, 6‑4, re
Karen Khachanov def. Nishesh Basavareddy 6‑7 (5‑7), 6‑3, 7‑5, 6‑1
Frances Tiafoe def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3
Jack Draper def. Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2
Casper Ruud def. Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5)
Coleman Wong def. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(4)
João Fonseca def. Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3
Flavio Cobolli def. Francesco Passaro 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Andrey Rublev def. Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Tomas Machac def. Luca Nardi 6-3, 6-1, 6-1
Adam Walton def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1
Adrian Mannarino def. Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-4, 6-0
Holger Rune def. Botic van de Zandschulp 6‑3, 7‑6 (7‑4), 7‑6 (7‑2)
Llyod Harris def. Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Tristan Boyer def. James Duckworth 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Jaume Munar def. Jamie Faria 6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
Francisco Comesana def. Alex Michelsen 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4