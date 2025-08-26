US Open 2025 Results Day 2: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Madison Keys

Carlos Alcaraz and Mirra Andreeva were among the big winners on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open. Both players booked their spot in the second round with convincing wins.

In an eventful, Petra Kvitova and Caroline Garcia drew curtains on their careers while underdogs continued to spring up surprises. Among the big names that fell by the wayside were Madison Keys, Elina Svitolina and Alex Michelsen.

With the first round more than halfway over, it's a good time to look back at how the results unfolded on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:

Women's Singles matches on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:

Madison Keys suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2025 US Open. (Source: Getty)

Renata Zarazua def. Madison Keys 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5

Diane Parry def. Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-0

Kamilla Rakhimova def. Caroline Garcia 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Barbora Krejcikova def. Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-2

Karolina Muchova def. Venus Williams 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

Mirra Andreeva def. Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1

Daria Kasatkina def. Elena Ruse 7-5, 6-1

Elise Mertens def. Anna Ahn 6-1, 6-0

Maria Sakkari def. Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-2

Anna Kalinskaya def. Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

Anna Bondár def. Elina Svitolina 6‑2, 6‑4

Iva Jovic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(6), 6-3

Yulia Putintseva def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 7-6(4)

Magdalena Frech def. Talia Gibson 6-2, 6-2

Elsa Jacquemot def. Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3

Taylor Townsend def. Antonia Ruziv 6-4, 6-4

Men's Singles matches on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open:

Jack Draper opened his campaign with a four-set win. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz def. Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

Cameron Norrie def. Sebastian Korda (retired) 7‑5, 6‑4, re

Karen Khachanov def. Nishesh Basavareddy 6‑7 (5‑7), 6‑3, 7‑5, 6‑1

Frances Tiafoe def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3

Jack Draper def. Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2

Casper Ruud def. Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5)

Coleman Wong def. Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(4)

João Fonseca def. Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3

Flavio Cobolli def. Francesco Passaro 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Andrey Rublev def. Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Tomas Machac def. Luca Nardi 6-3, 6-1, 6-1

Adam Walton def. Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1

Adrian Mannarino def. Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-4, 6-0

Holger Rune def. Botic van de Zandschulp 6‑3, 7‑6 (7‑4), 7‑6 (7‑2)

Llyod Harris def. Sebastian Baez 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Tristan Boyer def. James Duckworth 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Jaume Munar def. Jamie Faria 6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Francisco Comesana def. Alex Michelsen 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More