US Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The fifth day of the 2025 US Open promises to be a star-studded affair as several multiple Major winners are on the line-up. While top seeds Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will resume their bid for a second triumph in New York on Friday (August 28), defending champion Jannik Sinner faces a tough second-round opponent in last year's quarterfinalist Alexei Popyrin.

Other stars like Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, Amanda Anisimova, and Tommy Paul will also be hopeful of a good showing on Day 5 of the US Open. For what it's worth, one of the most appealing match-ups this year will feature Venus Williams, who has won two singles (2000-01) and two women's doubles (1999, 2009) titles at the tournament, and Leylah Fernandez in a women's doubles first-round fixture against the sixth-seeded pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez.

Let's have a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2025 US Open and some other details below:

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 5

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: Iga Swiatek [2] vs Suzan Lamens

Followed by: Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexei Popyrin

Not before 7 p.m. local time: Coco Gauff [3] vs Donna Vekic

Followed by: Tommy Paul [14] vs Nuno Borges

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs David Goffin

Followed by: Naomi Osaka [23] vs Hailey Baptiste

Not before 7 pm local time: Alexander Zverev [3] vs Jacob Fearnley

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Maya Joint

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Andrey Rublev [15] vs Tristan Boyer

Followed by: Sorana Cirstea vs Karolina Muchova [11]

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Venus Williams / Leylah Fernandez vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Ellen Perez [6]

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas [26] vs Daniel Altmaier

The full schedule can be found on the official website of the US Open.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans from the USA, the UK, Canada, and India can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches in New York:

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the official listings on the ATP and WTA Tour websites.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match of the morning session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium - the two biggest courts at Flushing Meadows - will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The openers of other courts, meanwhile, kick off from 11:30 a.m. onwards. The first match of the night session at the Arthur Ashe and the Louis Armstrong Stadium commences from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

Country Start Time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start Time (Other Courts) USA, UK August 28, 2025, 11:30 am ET August 28, 2025, 11:00 am ET Canada August 28, 2025, 4:30 pm BST August 28, 2025, 4:00 pm BST India August 28, 2025, 9:00 pm IST August 28, 2025, 8:30 pm IST

