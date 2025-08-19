US Open 2025 tickets: What are the prices? All you need to know about getting access to the New York Major

The US Open 2025 will wrap up the Grand Slam mania for the season. The year's final Major will run from August 24 to September 7. However, the fan week festivites have already kicked off from August 19, which includes the revamped mixed doubles event, thus stretching the tournament for three weeks. Tickets are now available for sale on the tournament's official website.

The mixed doubles event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium on August 19-20. Tickets for the first day are already sold out, though there are still a few tickets available for the second day, when the semifinals and the final will take place. Prices start at $118 and go upwards of $400.

Day session passes for first-round matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium start from $118, while the best seats cost upwards of $1,000. Aside from assigned seats on the biggest show court, this will also grant fans access to the matches on the Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand, albeit on a first come first serve basis.

The available passes for night session first-round matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium start from $75 and go up to $650. The best seats are already taken, hence the disparity in prices between the two sessions right now. The ticket prices increase with every round.

The tickets for the women's singles final, which will be contested on Saturday, September 6, start from $320 and go up to $2,950. The men's singles final on Sunday, September 7, is already sold out, with only verified resale tickets available. Those tend to be on the expensive side, with some of them currently going for $20,000.

Passes for Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand, which do not grant access to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, are relatively cheaper. However, the most budget friendly way to watch players in action is to buy the Grounds Admission pass. It gives access to the Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand on a first come first serve basis, as well as all the outer courts.

Prices start from $156 for the same. These are all individual ticket prices, and exclusive of taxes. For fans willing to shell out some extra cash, there are other options as well.

The hospitality packages at the US Open 2025 offers fans a luxurious viewing experience

For those who want to enjoy their time at the US Open 2025 in the lap of luxury, there are numerous hospitality packages that come with their own perks. The Courtside Premier package includes courtside seats at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, along with access to a premium bar, multi-course meal and a chauffeur car service, among other benefits.

Tickets for the same start from $2,250 per person. There are many more packages like these, all of which offer different experiences. All ticket plans and schedules are subject to change. Additionally, a non-refundable $3 per ticket and a $10 account service fee will also be levied during check out.

For more information regarding the US Open tickets, click here.

