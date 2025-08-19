US Open 2025 women's singles seeds: Aryna Sabalenka at top, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

The women's singles seeds for the US Open 2025 are set after the conclusion of the Cincinnati Open. World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed in New York. This will be the Belarusian's last chance to win a Major this year, after falling in the Australian Open and French Open finals, and losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Iga Swiatek leapfrogged Coco Gauff to be seeded second. The former emerged victorious at the Cincinnati Open, thus allowing her to race past the latter. This was her second title of the season, following her triumph at Wimbledon a month ago. The Cincinnati champion has gone on to win the US Open as well for the past two years.

Gauff will be the third seed at the season's final Major. She hasn't looked the same since winning the French Open a couple of months ago, and has a 4-4 record since her victory at the clay court Major. She captured her maiden Major title at the US Open two years ago, and will aim to recapture some of that old magic once again.

Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula will be seeded fourth, while teen phenom Mirra Andreeva will be the fifth seed. Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will be the sixth seed, followed by Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anisimova as the seventh and eighth seeds respectively. Elena Rybakina will be seeded ninth, while Emma Navarro will be the 10th seed.

Victoria Mboko, Naomi Osaka also seeded at the US Open 2025, Emma Raducanu misses by a whisker

Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Other notable seeded players include Victoria Mboko as the 22nd seed and Naomi Osaka as the 23rd seed. The teenager recently claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title in front of her home crowd at the Canadian Open.

Osaka lost to Mboko in the Canadian Open, although it was the best result since her return to the tour from maternity leave. She won two of her four Major titles in New York, with her most recent triumph in the Big Apple coming in 2020.

Emma Raducanu's fairytale run at the US Open 2021 catapulted her to global stardom. She became the first player to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier, and remains the only one to do so.

While Raducanu has steadily made her way up in the WTA rankings this season, the seeding cut-off for the US Open was No. 34 (due to No. 7 Zheng Qinwen and No. 16 Paula Badosa's withdrawals). The Brit is ranked No. 35 in the latest rankings, thus missing out on being seeded by one position. However, one more withdrawal before the draw is made would ensure her seeding.

Here's the complete list of seeded players in women's singles at the US Open. Seedings are based on the rankings for the week of August 19.

Seed Player 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2 Iga Swiatek 3 Coco Gauff 4 Jessica Pegula 5 Mirra Andreeva 6 Madison Keys 7 Jasmine Paolini 8 Amanda Anisimova 9 Elena Rybakina 10 Emma Navarro 11 Karolina Muchova 12 Elina Svitolina 13 Ekaterina Alexandrova 14 Clara Tauson 15 Daria Kasatkina 16 Belinda Bencic 17 Liudmila Samsonova 18 Beatirz Haddad Maia 19 Elise Mertens 20 Diana Shnaider 21 Linda Noskova 22 Victoria Mboko 23 Naomi Osaka 24 Veronika Kudermetova 25 Jelena Ostapenko 26 Sofia Kenin 27 Marta Kostyuk 28 Magdalena Frech 29 Anna Kalinskaya 30 Dayana Yastremska 31 Leylah Fernandez 32 McCartney Kessler

