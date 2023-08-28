US Open debutant Tatiana Prozorova's alleged pro-Putin stance sparks outrage ahead of Russian's 1R clash with Caroline Wozniacki

Tatiana Prozorova has come under fire ahead of her US Open debut for her alleged support of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Prozorova, who will face former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the first round, reportedly liked several videos that glorified Putin and his military actions.

Prozorova’s online activity was exposed by a Ukrainian Twitter (now X) account, which posted compilations of the videos she allegedly liked.

"So Tatiana Prozorova qualified for her first major main draw at the US Open & will step on the Louis Armstrong Stadium vs. C. Wozniacki. @usopen @usta @wta @ITFTennis apparently agree that the posts the Russian tennis player liked, 50+ like these down below, are absolutely neutral," the caption read.

The Russian recently entered the main draw at the 2023 US Open for her Grand Slam debut.

Prozorova, who is currently ranked No. 227 in the world, has not commented on the controversy.

Prozorova had to play three qualifying matches to secure her spot in the main draw of the US Open. The Russian beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-6 (11), 3-6, 7-6 (8) in a thrilling final round that lasted over three hours. She also defeated Iryna Shymanovich 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, and Yuliya Hatouka, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0, in the previous rounds.

Caroline Wozniacki returns to Grand Slam action at the US Open after a year-long hiatus

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

After skipping the Majors for almost three years, Caroline Wozniacki is set to make her Grand Slam return at the 2023 US Open. The former World No. 1 last played at a Major at the 2020 Australian Open, where she lost in the third round to Ons Jabeur in three sets.

Wozniacki joins the ranks of tennis moms who have staged comebacks, such as Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Serena Williams.

Wozniacki has never won the US Open in her career, - she has reached two finals. The Dane was beaten by Kim Clijsters in 2009, 5-7, 3-6, and by Serena Williams in 2014, 3-6, 3-6.

The 33-year-old revealed some details about her tennis future during the press conference before the tournament. The veteran said that she was uncertain about what the future would bring for her and that she might play for another year or two.

"I don't know how long I'm going to play for. I don't know if it's going to be a year, two years, three years. I can't predict the future," Wozniacki said.

Caroline Wozniacki hoped to have a "great tournament" in New York and also said that she planned to play more next year.

"I'm just enjoying being here in the moment. I hope for a great tournament. I'm definitely planning on playing a lot more next year, playing more of a full schedule," she added.