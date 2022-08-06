"US Open was a fluke, very often in women's tennis; If she stays in Top-100 this year, that will be a great result" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu's quarterfinal exit at Citi Open

Emma Raducanu's progress at the 2022 Citi Open was cut short in the quarterfinals as she fell to Ludmilla Samsonova in straight sets on Friday. Facing off against the unseeded Russian in a match that took place very late at night, the Brit looked good for short stretches of the game but eventually fell 6(6)-7, 1-6.
With the loss, Raducanu's below-par season continued on the same trajectory, making her fans even more worried as she heads into the US Open later this month. As the defending champion, the teenager has 2040 points (including qualifying points) at stake at Flushing Meadows and will take a steep tumble down the rankings if she doesn't perform well there.
Tennis fans on social media were of the opinion that her poor showing at the New York Major is all but guaranteed given her recent performances, suggesting that even finishing inside the top-100 this season should be seen as a win for her under the given circumstances.
One fan tweeted along similar lines, stating:
"Everybody must consider that Emma Raducanu is really trying, but she simply can't play better. Her game is poor, flat, zero intelligent. US Open was a fluke, very often in women's tennis. What's the future of Emma? If she stays in Top-100 this year, that will be a great result for her."
Another user, on the other hand, thought the World No. 10 showed a lot of resilience and fight in the loss, remarking that it would boost her confidence ahead of the important tournaments coming up next. The tweet read:
"Absolutely cooked she was but still fought like a trojan in the first set but once she lost that then the result was pretty inevitable. 3 matches but probably felt like 20. Soild week, rest day tomorrow and then on to Toronto."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Emma Raducanu to play in the Canadian Open up next
Following her exit from the Citi Open, Emma Raducanu will now turn her attention towards the National Bank Open in Toronto that is scheduled to kick off next week. Unfortunately, the Brit has a very difficult opener ahead of her, as she takes on defending champion Camila Giorgi in their first meeting on the WTA Tour.
The ninth seed could face off against Elise Mertens in the second round with a victory over the Italian, while a meeting with seventh seed Jessica Pegula looms ahead in the third round.
Potential meetings with fourth seed Paula Badosa, second seed Anett Kontaveit and top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final all await the teenager down the road.