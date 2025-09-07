US Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Jannik Sinner earn?

Carlos Alcaraz has done it again, capturing his second Grand Slam title of the 2025 season at the US Open on Sunday, September 7, by defeating arch-rival Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. This marks his second victory at the year’s final major, having first won the tournament in 2022.

Alcaraz's victory in New York earned him a hefty $5,000,000 from the tournament's record $90,000,000 prize pool, while Sinner took home $2,500,000. Seventh seed and 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic and 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime received $1,260,000 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz, eighth seed Alex de Minaur, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, and 20th seed Jiri Lehecka all exited in the quarterfinals. Each of them earned $660,000 for their efforts.

