US Open’s official drink Honey Deuce: History, Recipe, Price, and Sales record in 2023

When you think of the US Open, images of intense tennis matches, roaring crowds, and legendary athletes likely come to mind. But there's another iconic aspect of this prestigious tournament that's been delighting fans for nearly two decades: the Honey Deuce cocktail.

This refreshing concoction has become an integral part of the US Open experience. Inspired by the quintessential New York City flavors, the Honey Deuce is as sophisticated as it is delicious. With its unique blend of ingredients and presentation, it's more than just a drink; it's a symbol of the US Open's spirit and style.

It is named after the tie score of 40-40 in tennis, which is known as "deuce."

A Sweet Beginning

The story of the Honey Deuce began in 2007 when the US Open struck a 17-year partnership with Grey Goose, a premium vodka brand. This collaboration gave birth to the tournament's official drink, and it has been making waves ever since.

The drink was created by Nick Mautone, a former managing partner at New York’s Gramercy Tavern, who was hired by Grey Goose to develop a cocktail that would capture the essence of the US Open.

Mautone said he wanted to create a drink that was “tart and fruity” and that would appeal to both men and women. He also wanted to incorporate some elements of tennis, such as the color of the court and the balls.

"You get the fruit from the raspberry liqueur. You get the tartness from the lemonade and you get the clean flavors of the Grey Goose. It's balanced, is what it really comes down to," he told Vogue. "It goes extremely well with whatever food you’re having on a hot day."

The Honey Deuce was an instant hit with the fans and players alike. Since its debut, the US Open has sold millions of cocktails, making it one of the most popular drinks in sports history.

The Honey Deuce Recipe: A Perfect Match for Tennis Enthusiasts

Honey Deuce is the official drink of the US Major

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Vodka

3 oz freshly squeezed lemonade

0.5 oz raspberry liqueur

Crushed ice

Honeydew melon balls for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a chilled highball glass with crushed ice. Add Grey Goose Vodka and freshly squeezed lemonade. Drizzle in the raspberry liqueur, allowing it to settle at the bottom for that signature layered look. Garnish with honeydew melon balls skewered on the Honeydew melon swizzle stick. Serve and enjoy!

The Price of Luxury: How Much for a Sip of Honey Deuce?

While enjoying a Honey Deuce at the US Open, you might be wondering about its price tag. Well, this extraordinary cocktail embodies the luxury and prestige of the event, and it comes with a corresponding cost. Typically, a Honey Deuce at the tournament will set you back around $22.

For some, it might seem like a splurge, but for others, it's a small price to pay for a taste of the US Open's glamour and tradition. The unique blend of Grey Goose Vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, along with the honeydew melon garnish, creates an unparalleled experience that justifies the expense.

Record-breaking sales: The Honey Deuce's phenomenal success in 2023

Grey Goose Toasts #HoneyDeuce Season At The 50th Annual US Open

Since its inception in 2007, the US Open has served over 1.8 million Honey Deuce cocktails to its patrons, cementing its status as a fan favorite. However, the real buzz in 2023 is the astonishing sales figures.

The Honey Deuce is on a record-breaking spree, with projections estimating a staggering $10 million in sales for the year. To put this into perspective, in the previous year, the iconic cocktail was ordered a whopping 405,000 times, generating nearly $9 million in sales.

The USTA and Grey Goose Vodka recently announced the extension of their longest-running spirits partnerships with a renewal of the landmark deal.

"Over the past 17 years, Grey Goose's support of the tournament and innovative spirit has helped to drive our collective success. We are thrilled to celebrate this renewal and look forward to many more years of partnership,” said Deanne Pownall, Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships, USTA.