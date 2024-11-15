"Us together is trouble" - Emma Raducanu sends adorable birthday message to fellow 'Scorpio sis' Paula Badosa

Emma Raducanu has penned a heartwarming wish for former World No. 2 Paula Badosa on her 27th birthday. The 2021 US Open champion called the Spaniard her fellow 'Scorpio sister' as they share only a two-day difference in their birth dates.

Badosa and Raducanu grew closer at this year's Citi Open in Washington as the pair were spotted sharing meals and conversations. They bonded both on and off the court and were training partners before facing each other in the semifinals. The duo delivered a nail-biting clash before the Spaniard won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The growing friendship has seen the pair celebrate each other's special occasions as Raducanu recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for Badosa. Sharing a picture of the two hugging at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, the Brit called the former World No. 2 her 'Scorpio sister' as the two only have a two-day difference in their birthdays.

"Happy birthday my (scorpio emoji) sis, us together is trouble. To many more laughs and hugs," she wrote.

Badosa reposted Raducanu's story and reacted with a happy face emoji.

Emma Raducanu wishes Paula Badosa on 27th birthday (via Raducanu Instagram story)

Earlier during the grass court season this year, Raducanu revealed the playful nicknames she and Badosa had come up for each other- Paulita and Emmita.

"We spoke about how tough it is to deal with all these expectations" - Paula Badosa opens up on bonding with Emma Raducanu at Citi Open

2024 US Open - Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro (Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu practiced together at the 2024 Citi Open in Washington before their semifinal clash with Badosa hailing the Brit's performance on American soil.

"I think these conditions, these balls - and she proved it also a few years ago with US Open - it suits her very well. She's a very fast player. She has a very fast eye also. She changes directions really well," Badosa said (via Tennis365).

The 27-year-old shared details about their growing friendship as well, sharing that they had been speaking to each other about different issues.

"We went for lunch, for breakfast. We spoke a lot about how tough it is to deal with all these expectations - especially in her case. I had a little bit of the same in my career. Especially when you feel that anything you do, it's going to be crazy on social media. In her case, it's like that. I think she's dealing with it pretty well now," Paula Badosa added.

The pair recently linked up in Malaga, Spain as they attended the Billie Jean King Cup gala. While Badosa will represent Spain alongside Jessica Bouzas, Cristina Bucsa, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Raducanu will be joined by Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls.

