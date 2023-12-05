USA dominates year-end ATP rankings as Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and eight others finish in Top 100

USA had the highest representation in the Top 100 of the year-end ATP rankings as ten players made the list.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player from the United States and the only one in the top 10 as he finished the season as the World No.10. The 26-year-old reached the Top 5 earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

He also reached the quarterfinals of three Masters 1000 events and won two ATP 250 titles in Delray Beach and Atlanta.

Next up is Tommy Paul, who is 13th in the ATP rankings. The American reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. He also made it to the final four of the Canadian Open, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz.

Frances Tiafoe debuted in the Top 10 this season but his ranking fell towards the end and he will finish 2023 as the World No. 16. The 25-year-old reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters and the quarterfinals of the US Open. He also won two ATP 250 tournaments in Houston and Stuttgart.

The fourth and final American in the Top 20 of the ATP rankings is Ben Shelton, who had a breakthrough season. The 21-year-old won his maiden singles title at the Japan Open and reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.

He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and will finish 2023 as the World No. 17.

Sebastian Korda will end this season as the World No. 24. The American had some promising performances at the start of 2023 as he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He also reached the final of the Adelaide International and had a championship point against Novak Djokovic before losing in three sets.

Korda's other notable performances were reaching the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters and the Queen's Club Championships.

Christopher Eubanks debuted in the Top 100 of the ATP rankings in 2023

Christopher Eubanks at the Laver Cup

Christopher Eubanks will finish 2023 as the World No. 34, having entered the Top 100 of the ATP rankings just months back.

The American's most notable performance this season was reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open while winning his maiden singles title at the Mallorca Championships.

Another American who debuted in the Top 100 of the ATP rankings in 2023 is Alex Michelsen who will finish as the World No. 97. The 19-year-old reached the final of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

Other USA players who will finish 2023 in the Top 100 include Mackenzie McDonald, JJ Wolf, and Marcos Giron.