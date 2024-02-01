USA vs Ukraine Davis Cup qualifiers: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Team USA will take on Ukraine in the qualifiers of the 2024 Davis Cup at the SEB arena in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Thursday, February 1.

Team USA will aim to make a strong start to their campaign in their bid to join last year's finalists, Australia and Italy, and the two wildcards, Great Britain and Spain, in the 16 nation line-up for the Davis Cup Finals to be held later in the year.

The American contingent will head into the tie as the heavy favorites, with Sebastian Korda kicking off the proceedings against Oleksii Krutykh. The 23-year-old will aim to deliver a strong showing in the opening clash after suffering a third round defeat to Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open.

All eyes will then turn to Taylor Fritz as he takes on Viacheslav Bielinskyi in the second match. The World No. 9 will head into the clash with confidence, having recently reached the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Slam, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Day 2 will see the doubles team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram take on Illya Beloborodko and Vitaliy Sachko. The reverse singles matches will follow the doubles clash. Team Ukraine will be led by Orest Tereshchuk, while Bob Bryan will head the captaining duties for the USA.

Team USA failed to advance to the Davis Cup Finals in 2023. They reached the group stage of the event and were drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, Finland, and the Netherlands. While the American contingent emerged victorious against Croatia, they suffered defeats to Finland and the Netherlands, resulting in a third place finish in their group.

With that, here's a look at the schedule for USA vs Ukraine:

USA vs Ukraine Davis Cup qualifiers match schedule

Date: February 1, 2024

Time: Sebastian Korda vs Oleksii Krutykh starting at 6:00 p.m. local time, 4:00 p.m. GMT and 9:30 p.m. IST

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Viacheslav Bielinskyi

USA vs Ukraine Davis Cup qualifiers channel and live streaming list

Sebastian Korda

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

Latin America - DirecTV

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Carribean - Flow Sports

Italy - Sky Italia, Sportcast (Super Tennis), RAI

Spain - Movistar

Singapore - Starhub

Africa - beIN SPorts

Denmark - Discovery, Eurosport

Indonesia, Phillipines - IEG

Turkey - SSport+

Serbia - Sportklub

Brazil - DSports via SKY Brasil

Germany - Tennis Channel, DAZN

Canada - GEM+, TVA Sports