Serena Williams spoke about her toothbrush being used by her daughter Olympia when the latter was asked to brush her teeth.

Olympia is the oldest daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian and was born on September 4, 2017, two months before her parents' marriage.

The couple hasn't shied away from keeping Olympia in the limelight as they share their daughter's cutest moments on social media. The six-year-old also has her own Instagram account.

Serena Williams recently shared another hilarious story of her daughter Olympia on X (formerly Twitter). The 23-time Major champion said that when she asked her daughter to brush her teeth, the latter went on to use her mother's toothbrush, citing that she did not see Williams use it anymore. Williams called her daughter's response "savage".

"I told Olympia to brush her teeth. She used my toothbrush 🙈🙈😫😫and said she did not see me use it anymore … Savage….’@WYNbeauty"

Williams gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian on August 22, 2023, which was almost a year after the 2022 US Open, which was her last tournament. The American beat Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round, where she was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams: "Whenever Olympia's home, I'm with her"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with Olympia

Serena Williams recently appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna which is hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager where she revealed the best advice she received after the birth of Adira River.

Williams mentioned that the advice was to spend more time with her oldest child because they will remember the time spent whereas the little one won't. So, she said that she would devote her entire attention to Olympia whenever she was at home and would pretend to not know Adira.

"Someone gave me the best advice, they said, 'Spend more time with the oldest cause they'll remember,' Isn't that the best advice? But I do. Because the little one won't remember. So whenever Olympia's home, I'm with her. And then Adira, I'm just like, 'Okay...' I pretend like I don't know her as much," Williams said.

When asked by Bush Hager if this was done so that Olympia wouldn't feel replaced, the 42-year-old responded,

"Exactly, exactly. That's hard," the American said.

Williams recently launched her makeup brand Wyn Beauty.

