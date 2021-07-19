"Usually don't mind his ideas, but this one is terrible" - Nick Kyrgios on Stefanos Tsitsipas' on-court coaching comments

Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent comments about on-court coaching seem to have reignited the debate over the polarizing topic. Players and fans have started weighing in with their views, with some for it and others against.

Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios has become the latest to speak about the issue. The Aussie, however, strongly opposed his fellow ATP star and claimed that while he usually doesn't mind listening to Stefanos Tsitsipas' ideas, the one on allowing on-court coaching was "terrible".

"I usually don't mind his ideas, but this one is terrible," Kyrgios said in the comments section of a post by Tennis TV.

Nick Kyrgios' comment on the topic of on-court coaching

The conversation has since spiraled, with both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios taking veiled digs at each other. Tsitsipas eventually commented that the Australian doesn't even have a full-time coach, and that he could help him find one.

Nick Kyrgios was quick to respond to that, quipping that even without a coach, he seemed to do well against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios has a 2-0 career head-to-head record against the Greek, with their last meeting having taken place at the ATP Cup last year.

"Seemed to have done fine without one against you my guy [...] haha but the beauty of tennis is to go out there alone!!! Some people choose not to have a coach, some people can’t afford a coach. On the tennis court it's a level playing field. I think it’s the beauty of the sport," Kyrgios said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas doubles down on his comments about on-court coaching

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite the opposition from Nick Kyrgios and others, Stefanos Tsitsipas has refused to back down from his stance about on-court coaching. The 22-year-old responded to another comment on Tennis TV's post by pointing out that since the majority of tennis coaches indulge in the practice despite the rules, a ban or penalty made very little sense.

"I get your point but let me remind you that the majority of tennis coaches are actually coaching on court, despite the rules," Tsitsipas continued in the comments section. "Why should there be a punishment or a penalty rule for a coach that feels the need to talk or give advice?"

The primary bone of contention seems to be the affordability of coaches. As Nick Kyrgios pointed out, not every player in the world has access to the top analysts and experts of the sport, and so on-court coaching could skew the balance in favor of the richer pros.

At the same time, however, Stefanos Tsitsipas believes the practice is already rampant on the ATP tour even though it is illegal. It remains to be seen how the authorities react to this conversation, especially if - as Tsitsipas suggests - the rule is not being enforced stringently right now.

