US Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

The remainder of the third-round matches will come to a conclusion on Day 6 of the 2022 US Open. All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he continues his quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title against Richard Gasquet in the evening session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The morning session will feature Americans Jessica Pegula and Jenson Brooksby going up against Yuan Yue and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza are set to renew their rivalry as they meet in a highly anticipated showdown. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Lauren Davis.

Former US Open finalists Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova, 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins and World No. 9 Cameron Norrie will also look to book their spots in the fourth round.

Here's the schedule for September 3 at the US Open (show courts only):

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 12 pm local time)

(8) Jessica Pegula vs Yuan Yue

Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(2) Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet

Followed by: (19) Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(9) Garbine Muguruza vs (21) Petra Kvitova

Not before 12:30 pm: (26) Victoria Azarenka vs Petra Martic

Not before 2 pm: (14) Diego Schwartzman vs (22) Frances Tiafoe

(Evening session, starts at 7 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis

Followed by: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima

Grandstand

(Starts at 11 am local time)

(7) Cameron Norrie vs (28) Holger Rune

Followed by: (9) Andrey Rublev vs (19) Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: (13) Belinda Bencic vs (22) Karolina Pliskova

Not before 5 pm local time: (6) Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel

Court 17

(Starts at 11 am local time)

Christopher Eubanks/Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego/Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: Dalma Galfi/Bernarda Pera vs Leylah Fernandez/Daria Saville

Followed by: (15) Marin Cilic vs (20) Dan Evans

Followed by: Jule Niemeier vs Qinwen Zheng

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch US Open 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming is also available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

US Open 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the action will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Start time on Arthur Ashe Start time on Louis Armstrong Start time on Grandstand & other show courts USA and Canada 12 pm ET, September 2 11 am ET, September 3 11 am ET, September 3 India 9.30 pm IST, September 3 8.30 pm IST, September 3 8.30 pm IST, September 3

