Vaccinated Petra Kvitova eyes Australian Open return following tight loss at Indian Wells, says she still has the "fire" to compete

Petra Kvitova ended her 2021 season with a third-round defeat to Victoria Azarenka at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. The Czech, who has struggled with injury throughout the season, is now looking forward to getting some rest during the off season.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Kvitova reflected on the "exhausting" year she has had while also confirming that she has taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The two-time Slam champion said that while she has had better seasons on tour, she still had a few positives to take away from 2021.

The Czech singled out her title run at the Qatar Open as one of the major highlights. Kvitova also said she was happy with the way she fought in some of her big matches this season, before adding that she still had the "fire" in her to compete.

"I'm pretty glad that it is the end, to be honest, it has been an exhausting year," Kvitova said in her press conference. "My body is just not handling [everything] perfectly, and that's why I'm ending now to take some extra weeks off to recover."

"Overall this season, well, I've obviously had better seasons, but I won a title so that was the highlight," she continued. "I played some incredible matches I would say. I still have the fire inside me, which is really important, even at this age. I mean without the fire I wouldn't play, so it's nice that it's there."

Petra Kvitova went on to confirm her participation for the 2022 Australian Open. The 31-year-old said that she will be playing in Melbourne "no matter what happens", alluding to the strict COVID-19 related restrictions.

Kvitova further clarified that things should not be too difficult for her as she has already received her vaccine. She admitted that being in hard quarantine was a difficult experience, but added that it should be "much easier" next year.

"Exactly, no matter what happens, I'll be there," Kvitova said while responding to a question about her participation at the 2022 Australian Open. "Well, I am vaccinated so it should make everything much more easier. So that should be fine."

"I didn't hear anything, like specific details on the flights or anything," she added. "If I'm not vaccinated and have to be in the hard quarantine, it'll be a tough decision on whether I go or not, but this is much, much easier."

"It was nice to play Victoria Azarenka again, overall it was a good match" - Petra Kvitova after Indian Wells exit

Petra Kvitova played with heavy strapping on her right leg during the third-round encounter against Victoria Azarenka. The Czech spoke about her performance, saying that while she was feeling the effects of the injury, she was happy with the way she fought till the end.

This was the ninth meeting between the two women, but the first in over two years. Kvitova said it was nice to have the chance to renew her rivalry with Azarenka, and that while neither of them played at their best, it was a good match overall.

"Well I think we didn't play the best, both of us I would say," Kvitova said. "Unfortunately, I felt [pain in] my leg as well, that's why I got the treatment. It was tough to move."

"But I stayed there, fought till the end," she continued. "That's how it happened. I mean, overall, it was nice to play Vika again and it was a good match in the end."

