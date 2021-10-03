Vaccine-hesitant Aryna Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, joins Ashleigh Barty & Naomi Osaka on Indian Wells absentee list

Aryna Sabalenka has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indian Wells.

The Belarusian, who was last seen in action at the 2021 US Open, was the highest-ranked player in the field and would have been the top seed at the prestigious WTA 1000 event. Her diagnosis, however, has ruled her out of the tournament.

Sabalenka announced the news of her contracting the virus in an Instagram story. The World No. 2 added that she had already begun her isolation period and would be camping in the US until given the green signal to leave by health officials.

"Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story. "I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I’m cleared by the doctors and health officials."

Aryna Sabakenka announced the news in an Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka also revealed she was doing fine physically, but expressed disappointment at being forced to withdraw from the season's final WTA 1000 event.

"So far I’m looking ok but really sad to not be able to play this year," the Belarusian further wrote.

Interestingly, Aryna Sabalenka had declared back in March that she didn't "trust" the COVID-19 vaccine and that she wouldn't want herself or her family members to take it. There has been no further comment by Sabalenka on the issue in the months since, which has led to speculation that she is currently not vaccinated.

The 23-year-old joins World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in withdrawing from the tournament. Barty announced her withdrawal in a statement earlier this week, saying it was a "tough decision" and that she needed a few weeks' rest.

"The BNP Paribas Open is one of my favourite events on the calendar," Barty said in the statement. "It was a tough decision to withdraw but I know a few weeks of rest and seeing family back in Australia is the right thing for me at this point of the season."

Other big names who will be missing from this year's draw include 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and World No. 7 Sofia Kenin.

Iga Swiatek, Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova lead the field in Indian Wells

Karolina Pliskova (L) and Petra Kvitova

Karolina Pliskova will lead the field at Indian Wells in the absence of Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka. The Czech will be joined by Iga Swiatek, her conqueror in the Rome final; Swiatek will be seeded second.

Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova (both compatriots of Pliskova), Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sakkari and Belinda Bencic round out the top eight seeds for this year's tournament.

Bianca Andreescu is the defending champion, having lifted the trophy at the 2019 edition of the tournament. Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka are the other former winners in the draw.

